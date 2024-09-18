Who is Chock Chapple? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ contestant secures a hometown date with Joan Vassos

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple is an insurance executive who hails from Kansas

WICHITA, KANSAS: Chock Chapple, a 60-year-old insurance executive, is one of the contestants vying for the affection of Joan Vassos on the ABC dating series, 'The Golden Bachelorette’. As reported by Reality Steve, the group of final four contenders for Joan's heart is a diverse and intriguing lineup, promising plenty of excitement and drama as the show progresses towards the moment when she will ultimately choose her final rose recipient.

In a recent Instagram post, Steve shared insights titled "Your Golden Bachelorette spoilers from the Final 4," which included a series of images revealing key details about the upcoming episodes. Notably, Chock secured a coveted hometown date with Joan during the competition.

The final four contestants competing for Joan’s love include Pascal Ibgui, Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert, and Jordan Heller. According to the spoilers, during the hometown dates, Jordan will be sent home, and later, during the overnight dates, Chock will also face elimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Bachelorette (@thegoldenbacheloretteabc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple experienced the loss of his fiancée due to cancer

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple is about to embark on an exciting new chapter in his life alongside Joan Vassos. However, Chock’s journey to this point has not been without its challenges. He has experienced significant highs and lows in his romantic endeavors, including a profound loss that deeply affected him.

In 2022, Chock tragically lost his fiancée after she bravely fought a long and arduous battle with brain cancer. This heartbreaking experience has shaped Chock’s perspective on love and relationships, making his upcoming adventure on 'The Golden Bachelorette' all the more meaningful as he seeks to find connection and companionship once again.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple lost his fiancee in 2022 (Instagram/@chockchapple)

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple believes love has no age limits

Chock Chapple has carved out a successful career for himself as the owner of his own business. His life is richly filled with meaningful experiences, including the joy of raising his children, the companionship of his adorable black Labrador named Super Tubbs, and the demands of his professional endeavors.

Yet, amid all these fulfilling aspects of his life, Chock recognizes that there is one crucial element he is still missing: the profound connection of love. He firmly believes that love knows no age limits and that it can blossom at any stage of life.

With a genuine enthusiasm and hopeful outlook, Chock is eager to reignite that spark of romance and is actively seeking an adventurous and compassionate woman who shares his zest for life. He feels that this could be the perfect opportunity for him to find that special someone who resonates with his values and lifestyle.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple believes love has no age limits (Instagram/@chockchapple)

How many children does Chock Chapple have?

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple is a proud father of his two wonderful children. He has a son named Tyler Chapple and a daughter named Taylor Chapple, both of whom hold a special place in his heart.

Chock often showcases his beautiful moments with his kids by sharing delightful snapshots on his Instagram page, especially during significant celebrations such as birthdays and other meaningful events.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple has two children (Instagram/@taylorchapple)

'The Golden Bachelorette' premieres on September 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC.