Is Mark Anderson the next 'Golden Bachelor'? 'The Golden Bachelorette' star's limited screen time sets tongues wagging

Mark Anderson's limited interactions on the show have led to speculation that producers are shaping a 'The Golden Bachelor' narrative for him

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kelsey Anderson's father Mark Anderson is being edited from 'The Golden Bachelorette'! In the recent episodes of the ABC dating show, Mark who is one of the suitors competing for Joan Vassos's heart, has had surprisingly minimal screen time. Fans of the show have also noticed that Mark has had significantly less screen time compared to the other suitors.

Mark's interactions on the beloved dating show appear to be downplayed, sparking speculation that the show's producers may be shaping a 'Golden Bachelor' narrative for him. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Mark will not make it to Joan's final four suitors and is expected to be eliminated before the pivotal Hometown dates. Through this editing approach, the producers may be planning a specific storyline for Mark. At the moment, Mark is one of the leading contenders for the second season of 'The Golden Bachelor.' As of now, the network has not made any official announcement regarding who will take on the role of the male lead for the upcoming season.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson gets emotional recalling his late wife

During Episode 5 of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Mark Anderson broke down in tears while reflecting on the memories of his late wife, Denise Anderson. The couple was married for 18 years before Denise's tragic death in 2018, following her battle with breast cancer.

In Wednesday's episode which aired on Wednesday, October 16, Mark saw a hummingbird outside his room which reminded him of his late wife as she loved them. "I saw a hummingbird and I took that as I'm doing right," he shared in a private confessional.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Mark Anderson opens up to Joan Vassos

The episode featured an emotional conversation between Mark Anderson and Joan Vassos, during which Joan chose Mark for a one-on-one date. In a confessional, Joan described Mark as "soft-spoken" and "quiet," expressing her eagerness to see him open up.

In addition, the leading lady of 'The Golden Bachelorette' mentioned that she was having a great time with Mark on the date but acknowledged the fact that their conversation wasn't progressing as smoothly as she had hoped for. Their interaction lacked an easy and natural flow.

