‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Guy Gansert finally opens up about that 'restraining order'

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert recently addressed allegations related to a restraining order filed by his ex-wife, Heidi Seevers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert, who was previously married to Heidi Seevers, a prominent Nevada politician, has four children: two daughters, MacKenzie and Kirsten, and two sons, Glenn and Hank. MacKenzie is an attorney, while Kirsten received her MBA from Oxford. After his divorce, Guy has stayed single and is now joining the show in search of someone to share his zest for life and love of adventure.

Recently, Gansert addressed allegations related to a restraining order filed by his ex-wife, Heidi, in October 2021. Court documents revealed that Seevers accused Gansert of threatening behavior, including an instance where he allegedly pointed his finger at her in a gesture resembling a gun. She described him as "extremely unstable" and requested protection, but later withdrew her petition, and the restraining order was never issued. Gansert later addressed the situation on social media, acknowledging that it was an incredibly stressful time in his life, which he deeply regrets. He stated that his behavior at the time was completely uncharacteristic and did not reflect who he truly was or how he saw his personality. He emphasized that he and Seevers have been working through the matter privately and requested that court records be sealed to protect their families, especially given his high-profile presence on the show. He shared that he has since focused on self-improvement and expressed gratitude for the support he has received from 'The Golden Bachelorette', his family, and fans throughout this difficult time.

Who is Guy Gansert on 'Golden Bachelorette'?

Guy Gansert is one of the contestants on 'The Golden Bachelorette', a reality show that brings together older men competing for the heart of Joan Vassos, 61, who works as an administrator at a private school in Maryland. Guy Gansert is a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, Nevada, with nearly four decades of experience in the medical field. He is a father of four and has one grandchild.

Guy was sweet and warm during his first meeting with Joan, even spritzing cologne so she would remember his scent. He has continued to demonstrate his caring nature, showing kindness not only to Joan but also to his fellow contestants. For instance, he gave comforting medical advice to one of his contestants, Charles Ling, who had questions about his late wife's death. Guy's adventurous spirit is reflected both in his plans of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro and his love for the Dallas Cowboys. He's also a big fan of The Beatles.



Does Guy Gansert win 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

The answer to the above question is no. Guy Gansert doesn't win 'The Golden Bachelorette' according to the spoilers. While he did strike up a great rapport with the main lady of the season, Joan Vassos, she ultimately let him go in favor of someone else. He and Joanie share several poignant moments including dancing together on an '80s-themed prom date and bonding over shared experiences on group dates. Gansert makes it quite far into the season, securing both a hometown date and a Fantasy Suite date in Tahiti.



Joan visited his hometown and met his family, a true indication that things got deep between the two. However, according to spoilers, she ended up choosing another contestant, Charles 'Chock' Chapple. Gansert, considered by many to be one of Joan's biggest competitors, finishes as a runner-up or at least in the top three, highlighting how much she values their connection. However, Joan ultimately finds a stronger bond with Chock. After all, while Gansert may have failed to win Joan's heart, his journey showcased virtues of kindness, sincerity, and openness that left a lasting impression on the viewers. The speculation is even rife that his popularity in the show might make him a future lead for 'The Golden Bachelor.'

