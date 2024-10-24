Calls grow big for Pascal Ibgui's son Maxim to make debut on 'The Bachelorette'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Many fans were first turned off by Pascal Ibgui's extravagant, high-maintenance lifestyle when 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiered. However, as the season draws to a close, he has revealed a more sensitive and emotional side, winning the unwavering support of his followers.

Following the ABC broadcast of Pascal and Joan Vassos's hometown date, many fans are keen to find out more about Pascal's family, particularly his son Maxim Ibgui. After the young man made his TV debut alongside his father, fans called for him to be featured in Bachelor Nation. Here's what we know about the stunning young man.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor, Pascal Ibgui with his son, Maxim (Instagram/pascalibgui)

Who is Maxim Ibgui?

Pascal has three children: Sara, Maxim, and Natalie Crystalle. Maxim, the reality star's only son and second child, graduated high school in 2021 and is currently studying at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He is expected to graduate in 2025.

Viewers might recall Maxim from the first episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', where he and the relatives of other contestants taped notes. In a conversation with leading lady Joan Vassos earlier in the episode, Pascal discussed a letter that Maxim had written for him.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor, Pascal Ibgui's son, Maxim is focusing on a career in investment banking and private equity (Instagram/@pascalibgui)

Pascal Ibgui's son, Maxim wants to walk in his father's footsteps

Maxim is a motivated and passionate student at Indiana University's prestigious Kelley School of Business, where he is majoring in finance and entrepreneurship with a minor in psychology. Maxim was inspired to pursue these majors by his father's entrepreneurial success. His father immigrated to America as a young man and, despite facing financial and language barriers, worked diligently to build a legacy of thriving high-end salons.

Maxim shares his drive for success, which has inspired him to take part in leadership and interpersonal development events at IU, where he has been able to use his technical, networking, and communication abilities. Maxim aims to nurture and expand his strong curiosity and enthusiasm for business while attending the Kelley School of Business. Maxim is focusing on a career in investment banking and private equity while studying at Indiana University. He also aims to build strong relationships and continue his personal development.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor, Pascal Ibgui with his son, Maxim is majoring in finance and entrepreneurship (Instagram/@pascalibgui)

Pascal Ibgui's children are already envisioning 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor with Joan Vassos

Joan's first hometown date in Chicago was with Pascal, one of her suitors who resides there. The date began at Pascal's salon. He even encouraged her to shampoo a customer's hair, saying he was "extremely proud" to show her his business. After that, Joan was treated like a VIP and showered with attention by Pascal's staff.

After they visited the salon, Joan had the opportunity to meet Pascal's three children, his grandson, and his friends. According to his son Maxim, he believes his father is ready to settle down and would "really like" it if Joan were the right person for him. In a conversation with Pascal's daughter Natalie, Joan expressed her concerns about potentially being rejected by Pascal. However, Natalie reassured her, saying she envisioned a future with her father and that he seemed happier than ever.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor, Pascal Ibgui's son, Maxim believes his father is ready to settle down (@abc)

