'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos sends Jordan Heller home, and here's why it's best for both of them

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos felt 'really scared' after her Hometown Date with Jordan Heller

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Joan Vassos went on four amazing Hometown Dates and said goodbye to another Golden Guy a week after she had to say goodbye to cherished suitors. On the October 23 episode, 'The Golden Bachelorette' bore roses for three guys before bidding Jordan Heller farewell after meeting the families of her Final Four guys.

From the moment he stepped onto the scene, Jordan, a 61-year-old sales manager, brought positive energy, praising Joan’s kindness during their initial encounter. However, after meeting his family, Joan realized their connection was not progressing as she had hoped, leading to his unexpected exit.

Fans have witnessed Joan’s struggle to move forward, but it was surprising to see her confront Jordan about his hesitance to commit after just a few weeks of dating.

Jordan Heller is afraid to commit after 'breach of marital trust'

In Episode 2, the Girl Dad gave it his best on the kickball field for the victorious Blue Team, and in Episode 2, he was one of the boys Joan brought to prom. He finally received the date of his dreams in Episode 4, but he also had to face his worst fear—ice skating.

After Jordan fell on his butt with such force that Joan couldn't contain her laughing, he had gone approximately five feet into the ice. The date was rescued when the two cuddled up on a couch, drank hot chocolate, and jumped straight from the ridiculous part of the date to the depths of Jordan's divorce.

She spent the rest of their skating time dragging Jordan around the little rink.

Jordan described how he got married, had three wonderful children, and enjoyed a great marriage for years until being divorced after some "serious breaches of marital trust." He made every effort to ensure his children were happy and psychologically well.

Joan added a surprise to lighten the mood: a small-scale performance by Jordan's favorite band from his youth, REO Speedwagon, including Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato. The two kissed a lot, sang, laughed, and had a slow dance on the ice (wearing safety shoes).

Jordan Heller is clear on where he stands

As their Hometown Date unfolded, Joan acknowledged that her relationship with Jordan had developed more slowly than with the others, yet she was willing to explore it further. They indulged in deep-dish pizza and dessert before meeting his family, who shared their fond memories of Jordan’s journey on the show, including his “cartoon fall.”

Even though Jordan was enjoying himself on 'The Golden Bachelorette', he acknowledged that he wasn't quite ready to pop the question or fall in love when his children sat him down and discussed his desire to be engaged.

Joan Vassos doesn't seem to have moved on either

Before the date ended, Jordan's daughter Ali pulled him aside and urged him to tear down the barriers he had put up following his divorce ten years prior. Joan could sense his reluctance and informed his children that she was afraid he wouldn't end up choosing her.

Jordan promised to be more forthright about his feelings for Joan after Ali informed him that he was the least forthcoming of Joan's Final Four. However, he just answered, "I hope we can make more big steps," when it was time to say goodbye, which scared Joan so much that she asked him whether he believed it was worth attempting at all.

He told her he wanted to keep moving forward, but Joan was perplexed and realized it would take a lot of trust to keep Jordan around for another week. Joan ultimately believed that her relationships with the other three men had a higher chance of developing into long-term partnerships, and was unwilling to make the jump.

Jordan acknowledged that he wasn't ready yet; thus, it was likely for the best that he was eliminated. In fact, none of these men need to propose to Joan.

We believe that Jordan is the kind of person she needs—someone who will grow with her at the speed she requires. Jordan, you were too laid-back and kind for producers, but you deserved better.

Jordan is super cool, which is why we like him. Since they are in the same place and Jordan isn't hurrying things, which Joan needs, we thought they would get along well.

We want to see you and your youthful spirit on Jordan's Golden Paradise beaches. We hope to see the Golden Guy again for the Men Tell All episode later this season, but we're still glad we got to meet him this season.

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Thursdays on ABC at 8 pm ET.