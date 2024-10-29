‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Jordan Heller sparks dating rumors with ‘The Golden Bachelor’ runner-up

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Jordan Heller was eliminated from the ABC dating show after Hometown Dates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It appears like Jordan Heller is moving forward after his brief romance with Joan Vassos! Now, 'The Golden Bachelorette' alum is rumored to be sparking a new connection with Leslie Fhima, the recent runner-up on 'The Golden Bachelor.' On Monday, October 28, 2024, Leslie, one of the fan-favorite contestants from the ABC dating show shared a photo of herself and Jordan on her Instagram page. In the picture, the two of them can be grinning.

Leslie tagged Jordan in her Instagram Story, and he quickly reposted the photo of them together on his account. For the unversed, Leslie and Jordan recently attended a football match together, and their latest picture was snapped that same day. In the blink of an eye, the cozy picture of these Bachelor Nation stars went viral across social media, with fans eagerly shipping them as a new couple. One Reddit user wrote, “They look good together," while another social media user wrote, "I like them both. Leslie deserved better than Gerry anways so I hope she is having a nice time.” Another user said, "This pairing would be awesome!" At the time of writing, neither Leslie nor Jordan has addressed the dating rumors circulating around them.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jordan Heller is rumored to be dating Leslie Fhima (Instagram/@lesliefhima)

Jordan Heller and Leslie Fhima were also joined by other 'Golden Bachelorette' stars

During their outing to the Los Angeles Football Club match, Jordan Heller and Leslie Fhima were joined by several stars from the popular ABC dating show 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

The two lovebirds were accompanied by Gil Ramirez and Bob Kilroy. Notably, Gil was eliminated from 'The Golden Bachelorette' during the fourth rose ceremony alongside Gary Levingston, Dan Roemer, and Charles Ling. Meanwhile, Bob was sent home in the second episode.

Bachelor Nation stars Jordan Heller and Leslie Fhima were joined by Gil Ramirez and Bob Kilroy (Instagram/@jordankheller)

What happened to Jordan Heller on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jordan Heller who hails from Chicago is a doting father of his three daughters. Like many contestants, Jordan joined the renowned dating show in hopes of finding a second chance at true love

During his time on 'The Golden Bachelorette', Jordan tried to win Joan Vassos's heart with his goofy personality and fun-loving nature. However, he fell short of meeting her expectations and was eliminated in Episode 6.

Jordan Heller was eliminated on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Hometown dates (Instagram/@thegoldenbacheloretteabc)

What happened to Leslie Fhima on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

'The Golden Bachelor' alum Leslie Fhima is a fitness instructor and choreographer by profession. Leslie made it to the final stages of Gerry Turner's season but ultimately did not win. Theresa Nist won the season of the popular reality show.

In a pivotal moment during the season, Gerry, a retired restaurateur, chose to eliminate Leslie just before the final rose ceremony. This decision left Leslie heartbroken and feeling blindsided by Gerry's actions.

