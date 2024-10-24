'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Chock Chapple's creepy date location with Joan Vassos raises eyebrows

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Chock Chapple took Joan Vassos for a memorial service during Hometown dates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple remembered his late mother in the latest episode of the ABC show. He took Joan Vassos on a memorial service date in Wichita, Kansas, where he introduced her to his family.

Chock informed Joan that she would be meeting his two kids, his father and the father of his late fiancee, Katie. Soon after, he expressed his sadness that Joan would not be able to meet his mother, Jill Cobb, who died earlier in the season after a battle with cancer. Chock decided to honor his late mother in a special way. He, along with his friends and family members, planted a tree in her memory. Shortly after, Chock expressed his gratitude for having Joan by his side, referring to her as his "rock." However, we must say that a memorial service isn’t the ideal choice for a Hometown Date. Chock and Joan’s outing felt more like a snoozefest. Despite the 'creepy' date, Joan understood Chock's emotional state as he had lost his mother just two weeks earlier, and admired the strong bond he had with his family.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple's family approve Joan Vassos

During their Hometown Date on the sixth episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Joan Vassos made every effort to connect with Chock Chapple's family and successfully received their approval. Tom mentioned that he had never seen Chock so affectionate with anyone apart from his daughter Kathy.

Tom ultimately gave his blessing to Joan, telling her, “You’re family if you want to be." While having a conversation with Chock, his father stated that he could see love in his eyes. “There’s love there,” he said. Soon after, he advised Chock not to hold back his feelings.

Who was eliminated on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Hometown dates?

On Wednesday, October 23 episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette' which aired on October 23, Joan Vassos was introduced to the families of her final four suitors including Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, and Chock Chapple.

During the rose ceremony, Joan handed out the roses to Chock, Pascal, and Guy, which meant Jordan would be heading back to Chicago. While walking him out, Joan said, “Time is not our friend, right?" to which Jordan responded, "Time is not our friend.”

