Who is Jordan Heller on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’? The proud 'girl dad' makes it to the final four of ABC show

Jordan Heller, star of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’, wants to find someone who loves the little things in life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jordan Heller stars in ABC's 'The Golden Bachelorette', where he is affectionately portrayed as a dedicated father of three daughters, thus being titled a proud "girl dad." Jordan, age 61, is a Senior Sales Executive from Chicago, Illinois. He is a family man, through and through. He would describe his perfect day as spending time with his daughters and brothers, walking his dog, eating deep-dish pizza, and being outdoors.

On 'The Golden Bachelorette', Jordan's been a fan favorite because of his warm and fun personality; he's close to his family, and his smooth, easy attitude served him well in getting to know Joan very early in the season, all the way through the final four. Following his hometown visit with Joan, though, it was an unexpected twist in their journey, and he was eliminated before ever being able to reach the final three, according to Reality Steve. But while that dramatic episode etched Jordan in the show, he was also a loving father and a family-first kind of mentality.

What are the expectations of Jordan Heller from his future partner?

Jordan Heller is a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelorette' who knows exactly what he wants in a partner. He is family-oriented with three daughters, and he has a strong emotional connection and love for his family.

Jordan is looking for that outdoorsy partner, someone who is always ready to try new restaurants or take up a spontaneous hike together. He also hopes for someone who has a fun-loving, carefree personality who doesn't take life too seriously and isn't afraid to be silly and have fun. What's most important to Jordan is laughter and shared experiences. Ultimately, Jordan is searching for a partner to grow old with, someone who loves simple things in life and values his family just as he does. He longs for closeness, happiness, and meaning in a relationship.

Jordan with Joan (@abc)

Who is in Jordan Heller's family?

Jordan Heller is quite a big family man, and his family is immense in his life. He has three daughters whom he deals with around the world, and thus, many call him a proud "girl dad". Jordan is quite close with his three brothers, too, showing that family plays a huge role in his everyday life.

He also enjoys discussing his family and is seeking someone for whom family holds great significance. Be it quality time together or making new memories, Jordan's family seems to be at the core of every endeavor he is involved in.