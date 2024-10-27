Where is 'The Golden Bachelorette' Fantasy Suites filmed? How Joan Vassos cut through the garbage to spot red flags

Joan Vassos discloses the drastic steps she took during Fantasy Suites to spot 'red flags' with her final 3 suitors on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA: The Fantasy Suite dates on 'The Golden Bachelorette' are included in the spinoff, regardless of how they appear. The leading lady has to reduce her men to three. She is then offered the opportunity to spend the night with each of them on different evenings. 'The Golden Bachelorette' contenders and the lead woman are free to do as they like with their overnight dates, much like in other Bachelor franchise shows.

As Joan Vassos's time as a Golden Bachelorette comes to an end, she makes one more romantic visit to Tahiti with her remaining suitors before the season ends. Joan will have the chance to get to know her last three competitors, Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, and Chock Chapple, in a more private setting away from the camera on her overnight dates. Before making her final decision, 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan explained how she made sure she didn't overlook any warning signs among her suitors. Joan discussed the restrictions she established in an interview with Us Weekly to ensure she didn't overlook any red flags from her prospective pursuers.

Joan Vassos on high alert as 'The Golden Bachelorette' closes in (@abc/@gillesmingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos removes blinders to spot red flags in Fantasy Suite Dates

Joan acknowledged, "I don’t love public displays of affection. That’s great you’re doing it, but no one really wants to see it. I was very conscious of that."

Joan said, "I'm not a person who can have a physical relationship with more than one person." Consequently, she prioritized "emotional intimacy" over physical intimacy during her Fantasy Suite encounters.

Joan said, " wanted it to be agreed that we would talk and have the conversations we need to have off-camera. We didn’t spend the night together. There was no bed in the room."

Joan Vassos goes candid about the warning signs she looked for in 'The Golden Bachelorette' Final 3 suitors (@abc/@gillesmingasson)

Joan Vassos won't let too many cooks spoil her 'Golden Bachelorette' broth

Joan appears to have a far higher chance of a happy ending than Gerry Turner, whose Golden Bachelor adventure ended in divorce after only three months of marriage to Theresa Nist. She followed her brain as well as her emotions, giving careful consideration to every choice she made.

As a result, Joan was able to make sense of her Golden Bachelorette experience and avoided the blunders of having several personal relationships and declaring her love for multiple men. To make sure she didn't overlook any warning signs, she was wise to wait until the very last minute to totally commit to any of the men.

Joan also disclosed that men honored her choice. Joan remarked, "You gotta think, the person you’re potentially ending up with probably does not want to think of you. Last week, having slept with the guy he hangs out with. It’s just weird."

Joan also took care to avoid declaring "I love you" too quickly. "People throw the word 'love' around a lot on this show, especially the younger people. I think they feel it quicker. I was careful not to do that. It backfires a lot."

So Joan decided not to speak those three words until she was absolutely certain she was not overlooking any warning signs regarding her suitors.

Joan Vassos was very careful in picking her final 3 men for 'The Golden Bachelorette' Fantasy Suites (@abc/@gillesmingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos feels the pressure of redeeming Bachelor Nation

Joan must have been aware of the enormous expectations going into her Golden Bachelorette season. Following Gerry's catastrophic Golden Bachelor season, Jenn Tran's devastating Bachelorette season, which ended with a broken engagement, and two unsuccessful 'Bachelor in Paradise' seasons, in which every pair split up soon after they aired, fans believed she might restore the series.

According to Joan's well-planned Fantasy Suites and "I Love You," she has a higher probability of finding happiness than other leads.

"I thought, even if I feel it, I’m not gonna say it because things change," Joan recalled. "I still have a little bit of time that I need to use to make sure there aren’t any red flags I haven’t seen!"

As Joan put it, "I needed to get to the end of the journey to make sure I’ve made the right decision." She kept her word to herself. Joan did concede, though, that each Bachelor Nation lead must find their own path, and what worked for her might not work for others.

"Everybody needs to do it their way," she remarked. "I’m not judging. The physical part is important at every age, but I think it’s more important when people are younger. Each of us needs to engineer the journey so it works best for us."

Chock Chapple makes 'The Golden Bachelorette' men jealous like Devin Strader (@abc/@gillesmingasson/@johnfleenor)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Wednesdays on ABC at 8 PM ET