Where to watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Release date, time and episode schedule

'Fire Country' Season 5 brings new emergencies to Edgewater, introduces a new firefighter, and sets up a crossover with 'Sheriff Country'

'Fire Country' returns to CBS with Bode Leone and Station 42 facing another emergency in Edgewater. Season 5 opens during the town’s annual Founders’ Day celebration, where a sinkhole puts several residents in danger. The new season also introduces Olivia Thirlby as Cecilia Jade 'CJ' Ryan, an urban firefighter. A crossover with 'Sheriff Country' is scheduled for November 6.

When does ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 come out?

Season 5 premieres on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The network has planned 13 episodes, with new installments arriving weekly. The premiere, titled 'Founders’ Day', follows a sinkhole that opens beneath Main Street during the town festival. Station 42 must rescue people trapped by the collapse as Bode continues to work toward his future as a firefighter. CJ Ryan also arrives in Edgewater, bringing a new character into the series.

How and where to watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 5?

Viewers can watch the series through CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Availability depends on the subscription plan.

CBS: Watch episodes live on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount+ Premium: Stream episodes live as they air on CBS.

Paramount+ Essential and Premium: Watch new episodes on demand the following day.

Previous seasons: Seasons 1 to 4 are available on Paramount+.

Max Thieriot in a still from 'Fire Country' — (Image Source: Sergei Bachlakov | CBS)

‘Fire Country’ Season 5 full episode release schedule

CBS has planned 13 episodes for the season, but the available schedule currently confirms only three episode dates and titles.

Episode 1, 'Founders’ Day' on October 9, 2026

Episode 2, 'Fire Under Fire' on October 16, 2026

Episode 5: 'No Way Out' on November 6, 2026

CBS has not confirmed the remaining episode titles and release dates in the available schedule. Keep a lookout here for further updates!