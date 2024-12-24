'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly just confirmed the new spin-off with a simple one-word response

Kelly Reilly just confirmed she will be returning to the 'Yellowstone' universe with a new spin-off

The world of 'Yellowstone' is far from over. With the season finale just aired, we are still reeling from the emotional rollercoaster. But just when we thought the Dutton family drama might be winding down, there’s a new twist. Actress Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, has confirmed that she will star in a 'Yellowstone' spin-off alongside Rip Wheeler.

This confirmation came from a surprising source, leaving us super excited about what comes next for Beth and Rip. Kelly Reilly took to Instagram after the 'Yellowstone' finale to share her thoughts about the show and the people she worked with. “Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years,” she wrote, clearly reflecting on the long journey. But it wasn’t just the post itself that caught everyone’s attention, it was what happened next in the comments.

Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount)

In her Instagram post, Reilly showed love to her co-stars and creator Taylor Sheridan, and the comment section quickly became a lively conversation. Finn Little, who plays Carter on 'Yellowstone', jumped in to say, “Thank you Momma. @mzkellyreilly. It was a pleasure. X.” Reilly replied with “You and I just beginning xx love you.”

But then, a fan asked about the rumors swirling in the UK about a Beth and Rip spin-off. “So is the rumor in the UK that you and Rip are making a spinoff not true!😭” the fan asked, adding, “Whatever happens I’ve loved every second of every episode in every season. You guys are all amazing!! Reilly’s response was clear and simple, “@kerrybroady true 🤍.”

This comes after news broke out that Reilly and Hauser have reportedly signed deals for a ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off, as per Cosmopolitan. However, Reilly's subtle hint was all the confirmation fans needed.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount)

So, what can we expect from this new spin-off? While there aren’t many details yet, the series will likely explore more of the intense relationship between Beth and Rip. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser said, “You can go on forever about these two. There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.”

While the plot is still unclear, with Beth’s fiery personality and Rip’s quiet strength, there’s plenty of potential for storytelling. The possibilities for new adventures and challenges are endless. As for when we can expect this spin-off to hit our screens, there’s no official release date yet. With other spin-offs like '1923' already in the mix, it might take some time before the Beth and Rip series is ready. Still, Reilly’s comment gives fans hope that the wait will be worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The big question is how this new show will fit into the wider Yellowstone universe. Will we see familiar faces, or will it focus solely on Beth and Rip’s journey? With Kelly Reilly’s standout performance as Beth, fans are in for an exciting ride. While details are still under wraps, one thing is certain: Yellowstone’s legacy will continue, and this spin-off is going to be a thrilling addition. With Reilly’s involvement confirmed, we’re eager to see where Beth and Rip’s story leads.