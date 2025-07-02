Luke Grimes admits how he really feels about Yellowstone’s abrupt ending: ‘A lot of us...’

'Yellowstone' might be over, but Kayce Dutton's journey is getting a fresh-take

While we are missing the good old days of ‘Yellowstone', the actors have still not gotten over their roles and the story, dreaming of being back on the set. Among the many stars of the series, Luke Grimes, who misses the dearly departed show, spoke of what it was like to bid farewell to one of the best works in his career. Talking to People Magazine, the 41-year-old actor expressed that it was a "really bizarre transition" for him to process the end of ‘Yellowstone.’ The time was tough on him, as Grimes also mentioned, "I don't think the fans wanted it to be over. A lot of us actors kind of didn't want it to be over, and the studio and network certainly didn't want it to be over."

Talking about Season 5, where it all concluded, Grimes went on to say, "On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me." However, the actor was in for a spinoff that would focus on his character, titled ‘Y: Marshals.’ "It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet. It wasn't until probably three or four months after that that everything started aligning for the [spinoff]," the actor from ‘American Sniper’ stated.

It was a “lot bigger of a life moment” for Grimes, wrapping ‘Yellowstone.’ He then also admitted that it was not only “hard” for the actor to bid farewell to the show, but also “sort of emotional. It was like losing a family in a way." According to People, it was on May 7, 2025, that CBS announced the spin-off around Grimes’ ‘Yellowstone’ character, Kayce Dutton, the youngest child of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. As per reports, the spinoff is scheduled to premiere midseason next year. While the plot details have been kept under wraps, the new drama series is expected to see the return of Kayce's wife Monica, who is played by Kelsey Asbille.

The great news came almost five months after ‘Yellowstone’ came to an end back in December 2024. The widely appreciated show ran for a good five seasons. Talking about returning to his character, Grimes stated to People, "We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable." He then went on to add that if the character was only supposed to be shown happy, it was not a very bright idea. Calling the plan of the spinoff “very, very good and very interesting,” Grimes also mentioned, “it really roped me in and I think it will rope the audience in as well."

Although it will be “weird” for Grimes as he states to be back in his character, he is excited as the show will have “some familiar faces, but there's going to be a lot of new faces too, so we'll see how that all feels." Yellowstone starred Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Taylor Sheridan, Wes Bentley, alongside Grimes and Costner.