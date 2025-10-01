FX revives a comedy classic with ‘Very Young Frankenstein’, and the star-studded cast has us super hyped

Mel Brooks teams with Taika Waititi for FX’s ‘Very Young Frankenstein,’ a star-studded twist on the 1974 comedy classic.

FX is breathing new life into one of Hollywood’s most beloved parodies. The network has officially ordered a pilot for ‘Very Young Frankenstein,’ a comedy inspired by Mel Brooks’ legendary 1974 film ‘Young Frankenstein.’ The project is already turning heads, not only for its bold premise but also for its impressive creative team and ensemble cast. Six actors have been tapped to headline the pilot: Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, Kumail Nanjiani, and Cary Elwes, as per The Hollywood Reporter. While character details remain tightly under wraps, the comedic pedigree of the cast is undeniable.

Galifianakis brings his trademark offbeat energy, Wells has a history of creating smart indie comedy with ‘Doll & Em,’ and Nanjiani has built a career mixing sharp humor with dramatic flair. Crawford is a Tony nominee with extensive stage and screen experience, while Elwes and House round out the eclectic roster. The decision to keep character roles secret has only fueled speculation among fans about how the new comedy might tie back, or veer away, from Brooks’ original masterpiece. Released in 1974, ‘Young Frankenstein’ remains one of the most iconic comedy films of all time.

Written by Gene Wilder and Brooks, the black-and-white parody spoofed Universal’s classic ‘Frankenstein’ movies from the 1930s while crafting a wholly original take on horror-comedy. Its cast (Wilder, Cloris Leachman, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn, Peter Boyle, Teri Garr, and Kenneth Mars) helped cement the movie’s status as a comedy classic. It’s celebrated for its absurdist gags, quotable lines, and clever homage to monster cinema. Now, with ‘Very Young Frankenstein,’ FX is betting that today’s audiences are ready for a fresh interpretation that channels the spirit of Brooks’ work while creating something modern. Perhaps even more intriguing than the cast is the creative power fueling the project.

Stefani Robinson, known for her sharp writing and producing work on ‘Atlanta’ and FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ is set as showrunner and writer. Taika Waititi, who co-created ‘Shadows’ and directed ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ will direct the pilot. Mel Brooks himself will executive produce, ensuring his comedic DNA stays baked into the new take. He’ll be joined by Robinson, Waititi, Garrett Basch (another ‘Shadows’ alum), Brooks’ longtime producing partner Kevin Salter, and Michael Gruskoff, who produced the original ‘Young Frankenstein.’ For fans of Brooks’ expansive comedic catalog, there’s an added treat: Elwes and Nanjiani are not strangers to the Brooks brand. Elwes famously led ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights,’ while Nanjiani appeared in Hulu’s ‘History of the World, Part II.’

Their return under Brooks’ umbrella has sparked excitement among fans. While FX has yet to reveal plot specifics, the pressure surrounding ‘Very Young Frankenstein’ is undeniable. The original film has long been considered untouchable by purists of classic comedy. But with Brooks’ blessing, a cast of heavy-hitters, and a proven creative team, FX is hoping the new project will strike a balance between reverence and reinvention. If the pilot lands well, it could open the door to a full series. For now, the experiment is only in its early stages. And according to Deadline, if the pilot moves forward, the series will make its home on Hulu.