'Yellowstone' Season 5 fans convinced a subtle detail foreshadows Jamie Dutton's death

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is a one-star character that viewers admire and loathe simultaneously; however, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has reduced him to a coward and directionless man whose future hangs in the balance. At first, Jamie is taken aback by John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death. Still, after getting his manipulation dose from Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), the attorney general was sure his future was bright.

However, all hell breaks loose when Atwood is mercilessly killed, rendering Jamie helpless. Jamie experienced no proper character development as the season progressed in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, yet a subtle hint now predicts the grim future the man is about to face.

What hints at Jamie Dutton's demise in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13?

Jamie, who knows he is getting circled in by Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), authorities, and even market equities, ends up at the doorstep of his former lover and son's mother, Christina (Katherine Cunningham). As Christina approaches her house, a train whistle echoes in the background. If you’re a dedicated fan of 'Yellowstone', you’ll immediately recognize the profound significance of this moment.

The train station is a notorious spot where the Duttons dispose of their enemies’ bodies. This subtle yet cleverly placed clue hints that Jamie might be the next character destined for a one-way trip to the train station.

Beth is resolute in her decision to kill Jamie, which she once again reinforced in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13, making it clear to her brother that once they meet again, she will kill him. So far in Yellowstone Season 5, Beth hasn’t had a standout moment. It’s possible that killing Jamie could become her defining act of the season. It is highly plausible that the train horn foreshadows the grim future of Jamie, who will be killed by Beth, ending their season-spanning feud for once and all.

Fans predict Jamie Dutton's future in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 made its premiere, avid Jamie fans were quick to notice the subtle detail and shared their opinion under a Reddit thread.

One fan wrote, "I'm surprised he didn't hear it and stop with a worried look on his face." Another added, "I caught that!!! Punched your ticket Jamie." One fan noted, "Get him, Beth! Or Rip. Or Kayce." Another commented, "So long, farewell, Jamie."

