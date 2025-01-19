'Survivor' had a major role in one of Jennifer Lawrence’s biggest movies and not many know about it

The rise of Jennifer Lawrence to Hollywood stardom has very humble, not to say unlikely, origins: the CBS reality show 'Survivor.' That may sound like a weird connection, but it is through that reality show that the inspiration for 'The Hunger Games' was born—the franchise that would catapult Lawrence into superstardom. Suzanne Collins, the genius behind the series 'The Hunger Games,' found her creative spark in this survival-based reality show. Everything from the very basic concept of survival to complex social dynamics in general makes for an interesting parallel in Collins's dystopian world within the premise of 'Survivor.'

Arguably, it can be embodied by the very vivid tagline of this show, "Outwit. Outplay. Outlast," which can quite easily be representative of the so brutal world of Panem that Lawrence's character Katniss Everdeen grew up fighting at. Former 'Survivor' contestant Stephen Fishbach drew many of these connections in his Entertainment Weekly article, demonstrating just how many contestants relate to what Katniss has gone through. "The emotional nuances of a game that pushes you to the limits of your endurance" are present in both worlds, he explained. Like the contestants in 'The Hunger Games,' the 'Survivor' contestants must forge complicated alliances, betraying and making strategies to outsmart their competitors to outstay them.

The impression of Survivor descended even to the characters themselves. Collins said he based Caesar Flickerman, the flamboyant master of ceremonies, played by Stanley Tucci in the movie versions, on Jeff Probst, Survivor's charismatic host. That was one of the characters that would eventually make the franchise most memorable to give Lawrence her career-changing moment. The success of 'The Hunger Games' launched Lawrence from a promising young actress to Hollywood royalty. Her portrayal of Katniss drew her into the limelight as Francis Lawrence, the series director, praised her exceptional ability to assume the character at once. "She could turn it on and off with a switch," he related on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast. "She could be joking around and laughing and being really silly and then you like say 'action!' and she just becomes entirely present."

The financial result of Lawrence's career has been amazing: more than $50 million, just from the earnings of the 'Hunger Games' franchise, helped build up her current net worth of $160 million. It was a success that opened a door to other big roles, such as the Oscar-winning one in 'Silver Linings Playbook' and the recent venture entitled 'Don't Look Up,' where she received $25 million plus, as per Fandom Wire.

The influence of Survivor remains strong in popular culture, as the show recently wrapped its 47th season, with Rachel LaMont taking the win. As Season 48 gets ready to hit the airwaves on February 26, 2025, it is incredible to think about how this reality show unintentionally shaped one of Hollywood's biggest stars via its impact on Collins' best-selling novels.