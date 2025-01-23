Cole Hauser’s net worth proves he is sitting on a gold mine, thanks to his 'Yellowstone' success

While Hauser secured mainstream success with 'Yellowstone,' the talented actor has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time.

Cole Hauser's portrayal of rough yet lovable Rip Wheeler lives rent-free in the hearts of 'Yellowstone' fans. The Western epic saga may have wrapped, but Hauser is set to slip into the iconic character once again with a spin-off, co-starring Kelly Reilly. While Hauser secured mainstream success with 'Yellowstone,' the talented actor has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time, which makes many wonder about his net worth.

Cole Hauser at a game between the New York Jets and Seattle Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Simon)

Hauser, whose career spans an impressive 30 years, is the son of Cass Warner, the founder of Warner Sisters, and actor and director father, Wings Hauser, as per Parade. Additionally, Hauser's maternal great-grandfather, Harry Warner, was the co-founder of Warner Bros., and his paternal grandfather, Dwight Hauser, was an Academy Award-winning screenwriter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cass Warner (@casswarnerofficial)

Hauser left school at 16 to pursue acting, landing his first role in 1992’s 'School Ties.' His other noteworthy acting appearances include 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Pitch Black,' and many more. Although Hauser worked on many projects, he truly struck gold with 'Yellowstone,' which not only made him an established name in the industry but also brought along a great fortune.

He has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Hauser, who is married to actress and photographer Cynthia Daniel, has made notable real estate investments with her. In 2010 the couple purchased a 3-acre ranch property in Agoura Hills, California, for $2.33 million. It featured a 5,300-square-foot mansion, guest house, studio, and garages, and was sold in December 2022 for $4.375 million. In July 2021, they acquired a $4.2 million waterfront mansion in Stuart, Florida, boasting 7,000 square feet, 135 feet of waterfrontage, a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, two elevators, and a pub-style bar room. In 2021, he also purchased a $4.2 million home in Sewall's Point, Martin County, with an assessed value of $4.18 million and an annual property tax bill of $65,522.03, as per TC Palm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

Hauser initially earned $200,000 per episode for 'Yellowstone,' but his paycheck was increased to $700,000 per episode for Season 5, as per Taste of Country magazine. With talks of a potential spinoff starring him and Reilly, Hauser reportedly will receive $1.2 million per episode for the new franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

Not only that, Hauser also launched a cowboy boot collection in collaboration with Frye, as per Town & Country magazine. "I've always believed in quality craftsmanship, and Frye has truly mastered that," Hauser shared. Designed for both ranch life and city wear, the collection featured three rugged yet elegant silhouettes, i.e the Hauser Logo Stitch, with a stylized 'H reminiscent of a ranch brand; the Hauser Roper, a pared-back everyday boot; and the Hauser Deco Stitch, offering a dressier Western look.