Before 'Yellowstone', Wes Bentley's best work was in a Christmas horror thriller not many know

Before hitting it out of the park with 'Yellowstone,' Bentley once starred in a Christmas horror flick, which despite having a great storyline, failed to grab attention.

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' may have bid goodbye with an underwhelming season, but the legacy of the Western drama series will surely live on. Other than the intriguing narrative, the Western saga stood out also largely because of the stunning performances by the cast. Every cast member became a star in their own right. Wes Bentley, for instance, grabbed major headlines for his exceptional portrayal of Jamie Dutton. However, before hitting it out with 'Yellowstone,' Bentley had his share of struggles. He once starred in a Christmas horror flick, which despite having a great storyline, failed to grab attention, sending the actor's career into limbo.

Bentley delivered one of his best and most underrated performances in the 2007 psychological horror film 'P2,' where he played Thomas, a psychotic security guard who traps and terrorizes a young woman Angela (played by Rachel Nichols), as reported by Movie Web. The storyline is as intense as it gets as Thomas traps Angela inside an underground parking garage on Christmas Eve. Though the plot may seem like a typical slasher film, 'P2' stands out with its setting, direction, and Bentley’s chilling portrayal of Thomas. 'P2' also had an unlikely slasher heroine, as Angela’s decisions are intelligent and logical. She navigates a series of increasingly dire situations while Thomas torments her with the haunting sound of 'Blue Christmas' on the garage intercom.

While Bentley will undoubtedly be best remembered for his portrayal of Jamie, the actor has also been a part of many blockbuster movies such as 'The Hunger Games,' where he took on the character of Seneca Crane. His character was expanded significantly in the movie compared to the book, as per CBR. In the novel, Seneca is a minor character, mostly working in the background, as the story is told from Katniss' perspective. However, in the film, Seneca's character is given more prominence, with an opening interview between him and Caesar. This highlights just how much Bentley brings to the table.

Bentley also starred in Marvel's 2007 superhero flick, 'Ghost Rider,' which was a collaboration between Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures, as per Looper. The movie starred Nicolas Cage as protagonist Johnny Blaze, who is a daredevil and becomes the supernatural crimefighter 'Ghost Rider' after making a pact with the devil. The film also featured Sam Elliott and Eva Mendes in key roles.

Bentley played the character of Blackheart in the movie, who is the demonic son of Mephisto (Marvel's version of Satan). In the movie, Blackheart is depicted as a powerful, apocalyptic figure with a deadly, sulfuric touch that kills his victims instantly, differing from his usual role as a minion in Marvel comics, where he battles heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man, Cinema Blend reported.