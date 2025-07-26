From background checks to dating bans, here are the bizarre rules ‘American Idol’ contestants must obey

'American Idol' contestants must follow one bizzare rule before auditioning – and many other throughout the show!

Auditioning for one of TV's biggest singing competitions is no easy feat! Aspiring singers must go through several steps and follow strict rules before applying to audition for 'American Idol.' One lesser-known and surprising rule is that contestants must disclose any past involvement in criminal activity. According to Us Weekly, contestants must disclose any criminal record to producers or risk breaching their contract. A surprising twist is that producers may overlook minor offenses. However, those with violent criminal records are not allowed to audition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Contestants who lie about their criminal past are immediately disqualified once the truth is uncovered. This has happened three times in the show’s history, and each contestant faced consequences. Season 2 semifinalist Jared Andrews, Top 9 finalist Corey Clark, and Season 11 contestant Jermaine Jones were disqualified after producers discovered their prior arrests. Producers also require contestants to share their personal stories. The show often uses emotional backstories to help audiences connect with contestants.

To accomplish this, contestants must share personal and family details, as well as their journey to ‘American Idol.’ Among the more unusual rules is one banning contestants from having romantic relationships with the judges. Corey Clark was disqualified for hiding his criminal past, though he claimed there was another reason. Clark alleged that he had an affair with judge Paula Abdul while he was still competing, as per the outlet. Abdul denied the allegation, as did Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe. According to a story published by Billboard in 2005, Paula's team further issued a statement: "Mr. Clark is an admitted liar and opportunist who engages in unlawful activities. He is communicating lies about Paula Abdul in order to generate interest in a book deal."

But in the wake of the controversy, the producers clearly stated the rule that romantic relationships between contestants and judges are strictly prohibited. Another rule bans contestants from holding public office or engaging in political activity while competing. Using the platform to pursue political power is strictly prohibited under the show policy. Though it promises the American dream, the show operates as a tightly controlled machine with strict rules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Contestants can’t freely choose songs during live shows. According to the outlet, contestants must choose from a pre-approved list during live shows. Past contestants may perform any song that fits the theme, provided producers secure proper permissions. There’s one more crazy rule, but it only applies to the winners of the show. Winners must sign with the show’s designated record label after the season ends. Finalists and winners must also perform live toward the end of the season to promote the show. Still, for those who follow the rules and rise above, the journey can be truly life-changing.