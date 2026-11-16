CBS sets 2027 premiere dates for ‘Matlock’ and ‘Ghosts’ as ‘Cupertino’ changes nights

CBS confirms winter returns and new premieres, with changes ahead for ‘Matlock’, ‘Ghosts’, ‘Cupertino’ and Matthew Gray Gubler’s ‘Einstein'.

CBS has set January 21 returns for Kathy Bates’ ‘Matlock’ and ‘Ghosts’. The network announced its 2027 midseason schedule on November 16. New series will join the lineup through February, while several returning shows change slots. All times below are ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

The schedule starts Wednesday, January 6, with ‘The Price Is Right at Night’ at 8 pm and the premiere of Mike O’Malley’s game show ‘Stacks of Cash’ at 9 pm. ‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ return January 8 at 8 pm and 9 pm. Nikki Glaser hosts the Golden Globes January 10 at 7.30 pm ET/4.30 pm PT. On January 12, ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ return at 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm, respectively.

Logan Marshall-Green and Luke Grimes in Marshals (2026) (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

January 14 brings two ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ episodes at 8 pm, followed by ‘Elsbeth’ at 9 pm. ‘Boston Blue’ returns January 15 at 10 pm. Sunday’s lineup resumes January 17 with ‘60 Minutes’ at 7 pm, ‘Marshals’ at 8 pm and ‘Tracker’ at 9 pm. Mike Colter’s ‘Cupertino’ follows at 10 pm, moving from Thursdays.

‘NCIS: Origins’ ends its season January 19 at 10 pm. On Thursday, January 21, ‘Ghosts’ Season 6 resumes its regular run at 8.30 pm, with ‘Matlock’ Season 3 arriving at 10 pm. Bates’ drama takes over the Thursday slot that ‘Cupertino’ occupied during the fall. ‘Ghosts’ also starts airing Mondays at 8 pm on January 25, followed by ‘Eternally Yours’ at 8.30 pm. ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’ each shift an hour later, to 9 pm and 10 pm.

‘NCIS: Sydney’ Season 4 takes over Tuesdays at 10 pm on January 26. ‘NCIS: New York’ also gets a January 31 episode after the AFC Championship, scheduled for 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, subject to football delays. The game starts at 6.30 pm ET/3.30 pm PT. ‘Fire Country’ closes its season February 5 at 9 pm. The ‘26th Annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown’ airs February 10 at 8 pm.

Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero’s ‘Einstein’ premieres Friday, February 12, at 8 pm. ‘Sheriff Country’ moves to 9 pm that night. ‘Boston Blue’ stays at 10 pm. On February 24, ‘Survivor’ Season 52 launches with two-hour episodes at 8 pm, followed by Drew Carey’s ‘Undercover Boss’ Season 12 at 10 pm. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream CBS live through their local affiliate and watch on demand. Essential subscribers can watch episodes on demand the next day.