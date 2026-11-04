Is Ellen an impostor? ‘Phony’ Episode 4 raises questions about Sonny’s mother

‘Phony’ episode 4 deepens the mystery surrounding Ellen’s identity as Sonny investigates rumors of a dead body buried in the woods

'Phony' just dropped its fourth episode titled 'Vibes are Rancid.' Since the comedy-drama premiered, fans and Sonny have been tormented by one question: Has Ellen, played by Connie Britton, been replaced by an impostor? Not only have bits of evidence led Sonny (Sam Nivola) and viewers to question the identity of the present Ellen, but her contrasting expressions across different timelines have added to the mystery. According to Britton, the subtle changes are intentional.

A still of Ellen from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu)

Initially, to achieve these 'changes,' the team used prosthetics. Later, they shot down the idea and began a detailed procedure. She told PEOPLE that it was a “unique sort of process that I think they were literally developing kind of as we were shooting, which really involves frame by frame by frame, making adjustments to the face.” The team made adjustments even in post-production. “It was really a very complicated process, very labor intensive, very time consuming,” Connie added. “I think that they were still making changes a week before [the release] — like, a week ago!”

Connie plays Ellen in both timelines, but the character appears to be two different people. Whether this means Ellen has been replaced remains to be seen. Sonny enters the episode thinking the person in front of him isn't his mother, Ellen. After fighting with his mother, he sneaks away to a party. Throughout the episode, he tries to get to the root of the rumors about a dead body rotting in the nearby woods. He is terrified that the dead body belongs to his beloved mother. He starts asking around, but no one helps him. Sonny also becomes increasingly anxious when he suspects someone is following him.

A still of Sonny from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu | Photo by David Astorga)

Mallory (Grace Brennan) and Weldon (Colter Lee) are also at the party. Weldon also begins asking about the dead body, but can't find anything. Sonny tries to ask Shovel (Nation Sage Henrikson) about the dead body, but can't get a straight answer. The interaction reveals past tensions between Shovel, Sonny, and Ellen. Sonny asks for help from Mallory, who is surprisingly hitting it off with Shovel. Mallory initially refuses because she does not want to jeopardize her chances of fitting in, but eventually agrees. She manages to convince Shovel to show them where the body is.

Shovel takes Sonny, Mallory, and Weldon to the spot where the body was abandoned. Soon, people start screaming about a body floating in the embankment. Sonny rushes to investigate, only to discover that it is a scarecrow. Sonny and crew are aghast, and so is Shovel, who gets angry at his friends for making such a callous joke. He gets into a fight with them and swears he did see a body. The fight ends when police sirens are heard nearby.

A still of Mallory and Weldon from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu | Photo by David Astorga)

Ellen arrives to take Sonny home, but he refuses. Additionally, Ellen's unusual behavior and the smell of cigarette smoke further unsettle him. His suspicions may not be unfounded, as the episode ends with someone digging into the soil, seemingly supporting Shovel's claim that a dead body was indeed buried in the woods. The episode is currently streaming on Hulu.