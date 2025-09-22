Lucien Laviscount teases major plot twists in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: ‘All I’m gonna say is…’

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, spoke about the upcoming 'Emily in Paris' season in a recent interview

While 'Emily in Paris' fans will have to wait for three more months for the fifth season of the hit Netflix show, several details have started emerging. During an interview with PEOPLE at a New York City event celebrating John Varvatos’ 25th anniversary and the launch of the brand’s newest fragrance, John Varvatos XX Elixir, Lucien Laviscount, who plays the role of Alfie, a love interest to Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) in the comedy-drama series, teased fans with what they can expect from the upcoming season. "All I'm gonna say is strap in. Because it goes left, so far left, and a little bit right this season," Laviscount told the media outlet.

Teasing some major plot twists, Laviscount further elaborated, “I didn’t know what to expect—none of us do before we get the scripts—and we got the scripts for this season and it’s…Yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming.” Speaking of filming, Laviscount described his shoot experience as 'amazing'. “It’s good to be back—to be back in Paris. We shot quite a little bit in Rome as well,” he said.

During the interview, Laviscount also revealed why he loves playing the character of Alfie in 'Emily in Paris,' even four years after taking the part. "I think Alfie kind of always speaks his truth, which I'd like to say is a trait of mine. In the most difficult situations, he speaks the truth. I like to say I'm pretty similar in that respect. I love playing Alfie. Alfie’s been an amazing part of my life now. It's been cool," Laviscount explained.

The cast of 'Emily in Paris,' which includes Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Paul Forman, Thalia Besson, Arnaud Binard, and William Abadie, started filming for the fifth season earlier this year. Fans of the series will also be introduced to some new faces in the forthcoming season. Stars joining the cast include Bryan Greenberg of 'Suits LA' fame, and French actress Michèle Laroque, well-known for her work in the film 'Better Days.' In the show, Greenberg will be playing the role of Jake, an American living in Paris; meanwhile, Laroque will be essaying the character of Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie’s. Minnie Driver is also one of the new additions who will portray the role of Princess Jane in Season 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

As per the official synopsis of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 shared by Netflix, Collins' character Emily Cooper is now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, and she faces some challenges in her personal life as well as her professional life as she adjusts to her life in a new city. “But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities,” the synopsis adds. 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 is set to premiere on December 18, 2025, on Netflix.