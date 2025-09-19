‘Dan Da Dan’ gets a thrilling season 3 update as Netflix becomes an even bigger hub for anime

Season 3 update teases what’s next for ‘Dan Da Dan’ and the ‘Space Globalists Arc’ may change everything.

The supernatural rollercoaster of ‘Dan Da Dan’ is far from over. Just moments after the explosive finale of season 2 aired in Japan, the anime’s official accounts confirmed that the hit series has been renewed for a third season. While the announcement stopped short of revealing a release window or production specifics, the renewal strongly indicates that the story will pick up right where the latest installment left off. And longtime fans already know exactly which manga arc is up next.

DAN DA DAN Season 3 is CONFIRMED!



Thank you to all the fans for your support, and we hope you look forward to what's in store. Stay tuned for #DANDADAN Season 3! ✨ pic.twitter.com/waCLb6e3C2 — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) September 18, 2025

Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s wildly imaginative manga, ‘Dan Da Dan’ has become one of the most talked-about new-generation anime. Season 1 premiered on September 13, 2024, and Season 2 launched on July 3, 2025. With less than a year separating the two installments, fans are now speculating about how soon Season 3 could arrive. Although no official streaming date has been revealed, it’s expected that the next chapter to debut sometime in 2026.

That timeline aligns with the production gap between earlier seasons, suggesting the studio is maintaining a steady release schedule to keep the momentum going. In the meantime, both Season 1 and Season 2 are available on Netflix, making it easy for newcomers to catch up and veterans to relive the action. As per HypeBeast, if the adaptation continues to stay faithful to Tatsu’s source material, Season 3 will likely plunge straight into the ‘Space Globalists Arc.’ This sprawling narrative covers six full volumes of the manga.

It’s an even larger undertaking than the combined five volumes spanned by the ‘Cursed House’ and ‘Evil Eye’ arcs featured in the first two seasons. The official synopsis of the series highlights why 'Dan Da Dan' stands apart from other shōnen entries. According to Super Hero Hype, it reads, “In a bet to prove whether ghosts or aliens exist, two high schoolers face terrifying paranormal threats, gain superpowers, and maybe even fall in love?!” With the story now headed toward one of its most expansive arcs, anticipation for Season 3 is already running high.