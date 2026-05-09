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‘The Masked Singer’ renewed for Season 15 — but Fox’s big shake-up behind-the-scenes could transform show

‘The Masked Singer’ is returning, but a surprising behind-the-scenes switch and possible cross-country move could change the show in a big way.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong pose for a photo on the set of 'The Masked Singer' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @maskedsingerfox)
Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong pose for a photo on the set of 'The Masked Singer' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @maskedsingerfox)

The Masked Singer’ is getting another round on Fox, but the hit celebrity guessing game may look a little different when it returns for Season 15. According to Deadline, the network has officially renewed the series for the 2026-27 broadcast cycle, though behind the scenes, a pretty major shake-up is underway. For years, the series was handled by Fox Entertainment Studios. That arrangement is now coming to an end after Fremantle-owned Eureka Productions reportedly won the bid to produce future installments. Several companies were apparently in the running, but Eureka came out ahead and locked in the deal. The change marks another turning point for the show. Back in its first season in 2019, ‘The Masked Singer’ was produced by Endemol Shine North America.

Fox later changed production responsibilities to its own alternative division, starting with Season 2. Now the baton is being passed yet again, and Fox seems ready to try something fresh as the program heads into its fifteenth season. Another thing staying in place is the current one-season-per-year strategy. Fox introduced that schedule this year, with Season 14 airing instead of multiple cycles annually as it did before. It looks like the network is sticking with that setup moving forward. The possible location move is maybe the most surprising part of all this. Deadline reported that Eureka Productions is pushing to bring filming to New Jersey. While no official studio announcement has been made yet, sources claim the company is interested in securing a production deal there instead of continuing in Los Angeles, where recent seasons were taped.

Stills of Cat Witch, Crane, Galaxy Girl, and Pugcasso from 'The Masked Singer' Season 14 (Image Source: Instagram | @maskedsingerfox)
Stills of Cat Witch, Crane, Galaxy Girl, and Pugcasso from 'The Masked Singer' Season 14 (Image Source: Instagram | @maskedsingerfox)

The financial side of that choice makes plenty of sense. New Jersey offers production tax breaks that can reach 30% on qualified costs and even climb higher to 40% for certain studio-based projects. One extra perk is that the state includes unscripted television in its incentive program. Not every state does that, and in today’s television business, tax credits can make executives perk up very quickly. There is also the talent angle. According to Deadline’s report, Fox insiders believe changing production eastward could open more doors for celebrity bookings. Being closer to New York City means easier access to Broadway stars, television personalities already working in the city, and performers who may not want to fly across the country for filming. Moreover, Eureka Productions is not exactly new to large-scale television either.

(L-R) Photo of Judges Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong, and a screenshot of host Nick Cannon from 'The Masked Singer' (Cover image source: (L-R)Instagram | @themaskedsingerfox; YouTube | 'The Masked Singer')
Judges Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong pose for a photo; a screenshot of host Nick Cannon from 'The Masked Singer' clip [Image Source: Instagram | @maskedsingerfox (L); YouTube | @MaskedSingerFOX (R)]

The company already has several high-profile projects under its belt. It is producing ‘The Golden Ticket’ for Netflix, a series inspired by the world of Willy Wonka. The studio has also worked on ‘The Mole’ and the series ‘KPopped’ starring Megan Thee Stallion. Fox and Eureka already have an established relationship, so this partnership did not exactly appear out of thin air. Eureka currently produces ‘The Floor’ hosted by Rob Lowe, along with ‘The Quiz with Balls’ hosted by Jay Pharoah and the dating series ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’. As of now, it is unclear whether the behind-the-scenes switch or possible relocation will affect the familiar faces viewers watch on screen each week. Nick Cannon still fronts the series, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora currently serve on the judging panel. No panel or casting changes have been confirmed yet.

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