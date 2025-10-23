Cameron Diaz begins filming new action comedy in New Jersey — with ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ stars and more

When a single mom’s worst day spirals out of control, chaos, comedy, and danger collide in Cameron Diaz’s high-stakes Netflix action comedy ‘Bad Day’.

Cameron Diaz is officially back in action again. After making her much-celebrated return to Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ earlier this year, the actress has already moved on to her next major project for the streamer. Her new film, ‘Bad Day’ has officially entered production in New Jersey. It’s an action comedy directed by Jake Szymanski. The project reunites Diaz with Netflix and producer Beau Bauman. He also worked on ‘Back in Action,’ which marked Diaz’s first film in nearly a decade following her self-imposed hiatus from acting. While ‘Back in Action’ received a mixed critical response, it became a runaway success for Netflix.

It spent seven weeks on the platform’s global Top 10 chart and earned a place among its most-watched English-language movies of all time. Building on that momentum, ‘Bad Day’ will continue Diaz’s comeback streak with another fast-paced and humor-filled story. Written by Laura Solo, ‘Bad Day’ follows a single mother (Diaz) who’s determined to keep her daughter happy, even as her life completely unravels over the course of one terrible, chaotic day. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is described as a “comedic” take on Joel Schumacher’s 1993 film ‘Falling Down.’

Netflix announced an impressive supporting cast joining Diaz in the ensemble. They include Danielle Brooks (‘Peacemaker’), Sam Richardson (‘Ted Lasso’), Ed O’Neill (‘Modern Family’), John Higgins (‘Saturday Night Live’), Rhenzy Feliz (‘The Penguin’), Jessica Belkin (‘The Hunting Wives’), Emma Pearson (‘FBI: Most Wanted’), Rob Corddry (‘Bookie’), Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’), Ben Schwartz (‘Sonic the Hedgehog’), Ayden Mayeri (‘Jackpot!’), and K Callan (‘Knives Out’). With Szymanski’s track record of blending satire and slapstick (‘7 Days in Hell,’ ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates’), audiences can likely expect a balance of outrageous comedy and heartfelt storytelling.

While no release date has been confirmed, filming on ‘Bad Day’ is expected to continue through early 2026, suggesting a likely premiere window in late 2026 or early 2027, as reported by ScreenRant. That timing would position the movie just ahead of Diaz’s other major upcoming project, ‘Shrek 5,’ which is currently slated for a June 30, 2027 release. In addition to reprising her voice role as Princess Fiona in the beloved animated franchise, Diaz will also appear in ‘Outcome.’ It’s a dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill and co-starring Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, Laverne Cox, and David Spade.

Diaz’s casting as the lead marks yet another bold step in her post-hiatus career reinvention. Once one of Hollywood’s most bankable comedy stars thanks to hits like ‘There’s Something About Mary,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ and ‘The Holiday,’ Diaz stepped away from acting in 2014 to focus on her family. If ‘Back in Action’ proved anything, it’s that Diaz’s return to the screen is a major draw, regardless of critical reception. With ‘Bad Day,’ Netflix appears ready to double down on her star power, pairing her with a creative team capable of turning everyday chaos into cinematic gold.