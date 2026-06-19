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Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas team up for new Miami-set thriller — what we know about ‘Palm Grove’ so far

Beneath the polished image of an elite Miami community, a wife's discovery of a dark secret sparks a dangerous struggle for control
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas pose for photos (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @katehudson; (R) @ana_d_armas)
Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas pose for photos (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @katehudson; (R) @ana_d_armas)

Another high-profile film is heading to the screens, and this one is bringing plenty of star power with it. Fresh off the successful sale of romantic comedy ‘One Month Mark’ to Apple, Chernin Entertainment is preparing to shop a new feature project that already has Hollywood paying attention. According to Deadline, the company has come aboard ‘Palm Grove’, an original thriller written by James Morosini that will star Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas. The project also has filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó attached to direct. Industry sources told the outlet that the package is expected to be introduced to buyers this weekend. Given the combination of recognizable stars, an established producer, and a filmmaker known for character-driven stories, many expect strong interest once negotiations begin.

While no studio or streamer has been announced yet, ‘Palm Grove’ has been positioned as one of the more sought-after projects entering the market. The film is set in one of Miami's wealthiest and most exclusive communities, a place where luxury and status are part of everyday life. At the center of the story is a woman whose seemingly perfect marriage begins to crack when she discovers that her husband has been hiding a secret. Rather than simply focusing on a marriage in trouble, the story follows a woman who decides to take matters into her own hands after learning the truth. As hidden motives come to light, personal relationships become increasingly complicated. The line between victim and strategist begins to blur, creating a dangerous contest in which every move has consequences. 

A still of Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon from Netflix's 'Running Point' (Cover Image Source: X | @netflix)
A still of Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon from Netflix's 'Running Point' (Image Source: X | @netflix)

The screenplay comes from Morosini. In addition to penning the script, he will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Behind the camera, ‘Palm Grove’ has secured an experienced director in Mundruczó. The filmmaker has earned attention over the years for projects that often combine nuanced character work with larger thematic ideas. His involvement gives the film another selling point as buyers evaluate the package. Production duties will be handled by Peter Chernin, David Ready, and Brady Fujikawa on behalf of Chernin Entertainment. The announcement arrives shortly after another major victory for the company. Chernin Entertainment recently landed ‘One Month Mark’, a romantic comedy from writer Sophie Fleur de Bruijn that stars Jennifer Lawrence

Ana de Armas in a still from 'Ballerina' (@lionsgate)
Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro in a still from 'Ballerina' (Image Source: Instagram | @lionsgate)

Apple Original Films ultimately secured the project after a competitive bidding situation. The studio's recent track record has only strengthened its standing. Among its latest successes is ‘Backrooms’, which has generated more than $260 million worldwide at the box office. The company also backed ‘Apex’, which premiered earlier this year and climbed to the top spot on Netflix's global English-language film rankings. Another project, ‘Man on Fire’, debuted on Netflix and became the platform's most-watched television series worldwide. With buyers expected to get their first opportunity to pursue the package this weekend, fans will be watching closely to see where the film lands.

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