David Fincher set to direct ‘Squid Game’ spin-off — but that’s not even the best part

With David Fincher at the helm, the American spin-off of 'Squid Game' is touted to be the next big thing on Netflix

With the jaw-dropping conclusion of 'Squid Game,' the chatter around its spin-off is also grabbing major headlines. The final scene of the fan-favorite show featured Cate Blanchett donning the duties of the infamous Recruiter, making it apparent that the American version of the popular show is in the pipeline. While it is already established that the spin-off will be helmed by acclaimed director David Fincher, the latest reports suggest that the show may go on the floors sooner than anticipated.

A screenshot of Yang Dong-Geun and Kang Ae-sim from 'Squid Game Season 2' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

In December 2025, it was reported that Netflix is developing a 'Squid Game' spin-off set to begin production. Reportedly, instead of remaking the original, the series will expand the 'Squid Game' universe, exploring its dark mythology and themes like desperation and systemic cruelty. Dennis Kelly, who is the writer of the American science fiction drama 'Utopia' is reportedly writing the series, while Fincher’s potential directing role has heightened anticipation, though his exact involvement is still unconfirmed, per Mint. In addition, the industry sources confirm that Netflix is developing the project, with production expected to begin in December 2025.

Notably, speculation about the 'Squid Game' spin-off grew after Blanchett made a cryptic cameo, which many interpret as a narrative handoff. Her past collaboration with Fincher on 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' has further fueled fan theories about her potential return and deeper connections within the story. Notably, Season 3 ends in Los Angeles, where Blanchett makes a 'special appearance' as a recruiter figure, mirroring Gong Yoo's role in earlier seasons. Blanchett's character is seen defeating a homeless man (Jesse Saler) in the game of Ddakji. While her cameo hints at deeper connections, there's no official confirmation of her involvement in future 'Squid Game' projects, per What's on Netflix.

Show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also discussed Blanchett’s cameo, 'In Squid Game in Conversation, saying, "We actually kept it a strict secret amongst ourselves for a very long time.” Front Man, aka Lee Byung-hun, who appeared in the same scene, revealed they never met during filming, saying, "We shot our parts separately with just a camera going back and forth. In the end, we parted ways without even saying hi." Byung-hun also added Blanchett was fully committed, revealing, "I actually saw her practicing it for quite a while on set."

Dong-hyuk also hinted at the broader message and future potential of the series, sharing, "In this story, Squid Game is hosted by a specific group of people, but it serves as a metaphor for the real world, where capitalism fuels relentless competition. So until that ends, the game will not end." He continued, "The game in Korea ended (spoiler) with Gi-hun’s sacrifice, but I wanted to show that the game was still ongoing elsewhere and that the world had not changed that much. We wanted to say, This isn't really over. Plus, if it was totally wrapped up, our fans would be sad, and we wouldn't have a reason to come back."

Notably, at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards, Dong-hyuk addressed the possibility of a spin-off, saying, "If I make a spin-off, it will be a story happening between seasons 1 and 2. There was a three-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, so I want to show what they did for that time," per Bizz Buzz. This indicates that rather than continuing the Korean series directly with the original characters, the spin-off may explore the hidden events during that unexplored three-year gap, potentially shedding light on Gi-hun's post-win life and the covert operations of the recruiters and masked staff behind the scenes.