Is ‘Legends’ based on true story? The wild real-life undercover mission that inspired Netflix’s thriller

Netflix’s ‘Legends’ follows a bizarre undercover operation that seems too fictional to believe, and that’s exactly why viewers are talking.

At first glance, ‘Legends’ almost sounds too wild to be rooted in reality. Surprisingly, the new Netflix series actually borrows a lot from true events. The six-episode drama premiered on May 7 and has already sparked curiosity among viewers, wondering just how much of the story genuinely happened. The answer is a little mixed, though the truth behind the show is far more real than many people probably expect. Created by Neil Forsyth, ‘Legends’ is set in the early 1990s in the United Kingdom during a period when illegal dr*g trafficking had become a growing problem. The government was under pressure as narcotics entered the country in larger quantities. That’s when Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise launched a covert operation that took a pretty unusual approach.

A screengrab taken from 'Legends' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Rather than recruiting seasoned spies or undercover officers, the department reportedly selected regular Customs employees and trained them for secret missions. These workers were handed entirely new identities and expected to disappear into criminal worlds without blowing their cover. The fake personas they adopted became known as “Legends,” which is where the show gets its title. That idea alone sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Yet, according to behind the series’ background, a version of that operation truly existed. While the Netflix production dramatizes parts of the story, the foundation comes from actual people and genuine undercover work. Forsyth himself has spoken about how little attention these individuals ever received despite the risks they took.

“This is unique, in that the work of the Legends is barely known at all … There was this core team of people that did all of this, and they did it almost without any public recognition,” Forsyth told TUDUM. Television adaptations tend to stretch reality here and there anyway, so some fictional material was expected from the start. Still, several parts of the show connect directly to real history. One example comes early in the series with the death of a student. That storyline draws from an actual tragedy. Even a speech given by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is authentic. One of the clearest real-life connections appears through the character Guy, played by Tom Burke. The character is inspired by Guy Stanton, who spent more than ten years working undercover during these operations.

A screengrab featuring Tom Burke taken from 'Legends' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Stanton later shared details about his experiences in the book ‘The Betrayer: How an Undercover Unit Infiltrated the Global Drug Trade’. The series also includes Guy Stanton’s wife, portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie. She also served as one of the real ‘Legends’. Moreover, Forsyth consulted directly with Stanton while developing the project to help keep parts of the story grounded in reality. As for the rest of the undercover group shown in ‘Legends’, their real-world inspirations remain less clear. Some identities may still be protected or not widely known. Forsyth did hint at the backgrounds many of these individuals came from, saying, “A lot of [the Legends] are from working-class backgrounds without any kind of financial support underpinning their decisions.”