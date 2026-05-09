MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is ‘Legends’ based on true story? The wild real-life undercover mission that inspired Netflix’s thriller

Netflix’s ‘Legends’ follows a bizarre undercover operation that seems too fictional to believe, and that’s exactly why viewers are talking.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Legends’ featuring Steve Coogan (Cover Image Source: X | @whatonnetflix)
A still from ‘Legends’ featuring Steve Coogan (Cover Image Source: X | @whatonnetflix)

At first glance, ‘Legends’ almost sounds too wild to be rooted in reality. Surprisingly, the new Netflix series actually borrows a lot from true events. The six-episode drama premiered on May 7 and has already sparked curiosity among viewers, wondering just how much of the story genuinely happened. The answer is a little mixed, though the truth behind the show is far more real than many people probably expect. Created by Neil Forsyth, ‘Legends’ is set in the early 1990s in the United Kingdom during a period when illegal dr*g trafficking had become a growing problem. The government was under pressure as narcotics entered the country in larger quantities. That’s when Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise launched a covert operation that took a pretty unusual approach.

A screengrab taken from 'Legends' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A screengrab taken from 'Legends' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Rather than recruiting seasoned spies or undercover officers, the department reportedly selected regular Customs employees and trained them for secret missions. These workers were handed entirely new identities and expected to disappear into criminal worlds without blowing their cover. The fake personas they adopted became known as “Legends,” which is where the show gets its title. That idea alone sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Yet, according to behind the series’ background, a version of that operation truly existed. While the Netflix production dramatizes parts of the story, the foundation comes from actual people and genuine undercover work. Forsyth himself has spoken about how little attention these individuals ever received despite the risks they took.

“This is unique, in that the work of the Legends is barely known at all … There was this core team of people that did all of this, and they did it almost without any public recognition,” Forsyth told TUDUM. Television adaptations tend to stretch reality here and there anyway, so some fictional material was expected from the start. Still, several parts of the show connect directly to real history. One example comes early in the series with the death of a student. That storyline draws from an actual tragedy. Even a speech given by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is authentic. One of the clearest real-life connections appears through the character Guy, played by Tom Burke. The character is inspired by Guy Stanton, who spent more than ten years working undercover during these operations.

A screengrab featuring Tom Burke taken from 'Legends' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A screengrab featuring Tom Burke taken from 'Legends' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Stanton later shared details about his experiences in the book ‘The Betrayer: How an Undercover Unit Infiltrated the Global Drug Trade’. The series also includes Guy Stanton’s wife, portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie. She also served as one of the real ‘Legends’. Moreover, Forsyth consulted directly with Stanton while developing the project to help keep parts of the story grounded in reality. As for the rest of the undercover group shown in ‘Legends’, their real-world inspirations remain less clear. Some identities may still be protected or not widely known. Forsyth did hint at the backgrounds many of these individuals came from, saying, “A lot of [the Legends] are from working-class backgrounds without any kind of financial support underpinning their decisions.” 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Outlander’ Season 8 Episode 9 Recap: Two major characters’ death changes entire endgame before finale
OUTLANDER

‘Outlander’ Season 8 Episode 9 Recap: Two major characters’ death changes entire endgame before finale

‘Outlander’ kills off two characters involved in the kidnapping of Lord John Grey in the penultimate episode of Season 8.
1 hour ago
Will there be ‘Law & Order’ Season 26? Here’s latest big update on NBC’s long-running crime drama renewal
TV

Will there be ‘Law & Order’ Season 26? Here’s latest big update on NBC’s long-running crime drama renewal

‘Law & Order’ fans may finally get the update they’ve been waiting for, as NBC reportedly nears a decision on the show’s future.
1 hour ago
ABC makes rare network history with 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 renewal
TV

ABC makes rare network history with 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 renewal

Inspired by the novel 'Double Whammy,' 'R.J. Decker's' debut season had a massive viewership, right behind 'High Potential,' and 'Will Trent.'
13 hours ago
Oliver Stark opens up about Buck's future on '9-1-1' after life-changing Season 9 finale
TV

Oliver Stark opens up about Buck's future on '9-1-1' after life-changing Season 9 finale

Apart from the violent hospital attack that affected Eddie and Athena, Buck had a life-altering moment in the '9-1-1' Season 9 finale.
14 hours ago
'9-1-1' star opens up on near-death experience in Season 9 finale: 'Keeps us on...'
TV

'9-1-1' star opens up on near-death experience in Season 9 finale: 'Keeps us on...'

'9-1-1' Season 9 finale featured a gruesome attack on two fan-favorite characters, and a life-altering situation for Buck.
15 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 5 quietly teases 'Vought Rising' prequel in ways we're sure you missed
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' Season 5 quietly teases 'Vought Rising' prequel in ways we're sure you missed

The upcoming prequel will be set against the backdrop of 1950s New York City and will present the first batch of supes from Voight.
15 hours ago
Dave Filoni finally gives an exciting update on future of 'Ahsoka' but there's a catch
TV

Dave Filoni finally gives an exciting update on future of 'Ahsoka' but there's a catch

Lucasfilm co-president teases major updates on 'Ahsoka' Season 2 as rumors swirl about the future of Rosario Dawson’s Jedi saga.
15 hours ago
'Murder in a Small Town' gets exciting Season 3 update with 'Grace and Frankie' star joining the cast
TV

'Murder in a Small Town' gets exciting Season 3 update with 'Grace and Frankie' star joining the cast

Season 3 of 'Murder in a Small Town' is set against the backdrop of a sleepy small town is actually based on L. R. Wright's novel series.
17 hours ago
'9-1-1' Season 9 finale recap: Athena and Eddie face terrifying attack as Buck makes life-changing choice
TV

'9-1-1' Season 9 finale recap: Athena and Eddie face terrifying attack as Buck makes life-changing choice

As lives hang by a thread, surprising choices and a dangerous attack kept the viewers on the edge of their seats in '9-1-1' Season 9 finale.
18 hours ago
Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'

Cass Beckman was involved romantically with Dr. Teddy Altman, who left the hospital at the end of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 with Dr. Owen Hunt.
19 hours ago