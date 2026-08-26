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'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 welcomes back beloved OG character

'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 will feature an OG character and reveal more about his bond with Gibbs
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Greg Gayne)
A still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Greg Gayne)

'NCIS: Origins' will continue its tradition of featuring younger counterparts of its OG characters. The prequel is all set to welcome back Adam Campbell for its third season, according to TVLine. For those unaware, Campbell plays the younger version of Ducky from the original series. Ducky, played by David McCallum, was a main character in the flagship show for 20 seasons until the actor's unfortunate death. During his tenure, the character served as an NCIS Historian and Medical Examiner. His quirks and deep bond with other team members, especially Leroy Jethro Gibbs, quickly turned the character into a fan favorite.

A still of Ducky from 'NCIS: Origins'
A still of Ducky from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS)

Campbell wasn't a complete novice when he took on the character in the prequel. He appeared as Ducky in multiple flashback sequences of the flagship series, starting in 2014. The actor was hence deemed the perfect choice to portray the legendary character in McCallum's tribute episode. After booking the role in 'NCIS,' McCallum spoke to Campbell about his non-negotiables for Ducky. “David said to me, 'Ducky does like to find the humor in things. Don't be afraid to find an odd, quirky take on a situation.' Which I found quite helpful. And we talked about his kindness as a person. He's not motivated by selfishness or personal gain," Campbell said during an episode of the 'NCIS: Partners & Probies' podcast. “These are all things that come out as you watch him play it. But it was great to have him assert that to me,” he added. 

A still of Ducky from 'NCIS'
A still of Ducky from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Michael Yarish)

Campbell first appeared in the prequel as Ducky in the episode titled 'The Edge,' which was also a tribute to McCallum. "When Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard, a liaison from D.C. headquarters and an old acquaintance of Gibbs, arrives to evaluate whether Pendleton needs an in-house medical examiner, not everyone trusts that's the real reason behind his visit," the episode's logline reads. The installment made some interesting revelations, including how Ducky developed the habit of talking to corpses and how he encouraged Gibbs to take up boat-building again, a hobby that later became a staple for the character in 'NCIS.' He also helped other members like Lala come to terms with her brain injury. The actor reprised his role in 'Homeward Bound' to assist the team in a case. 

Adam Campbell on sets of 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @marielmolino)
Adam Campbell on sets of 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @marielmolino)

Fans lauded the emotional depth Campbell brought to the part. Hence, it was no surprise when 'NCIS: Origins' star Mariel Molino posted a story of the actor filming on set, confirming his return. Showrunner David J. North later informed TVLine that the character will appear in a recurring capacity in the upcoming season. "I'm really excited about it," North said. The showrunner also shared that this season will highlight how the deep bond between Gibbs and Ducky developed. He further added that Campbell's appearance this season will be significantly different from his turn in the previous season. "Let's just say he comes into a case this year in a way that he hasn't in his previous two episodes ... he sort of just ends up popping up," the showrunner shared. 'NCIS: Origins' is set to return on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

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