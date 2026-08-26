‘NCIS’ Season 24 brings back fan-favorite as first look teases Tony DiNozzo’s return

The much-loved Tony DiNozzo was seen in last year's spinoff, 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

‘NCIS’ Season 24 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. One of the major highlights of the upcoming installment is the highly anticipated return of Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo. On August 25, 2026, Entertainment Weekly revealed an exclusive first look featuring Weatherly, marking his return after a decade. For the first 13 seasons of the show, Weatherly played DiNozzo, a member of the Major Case Response Team. Though he left in 2016, he reprised his role last year in the spinoff, 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva.' He took on the lead role alongside OG cast member Cote de Pablo.

Michael Weatherly in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' (Image Source: Instagram | @themichaelweatherly)

In July 2026, CBS announced that fan-favorite OG cast members would return for the upcoming ‘NCIS’ Season 24. Showrunner Steven D. Binder spoke to the publication about Weatherly’s return, saying, “Having Michael Weatherly back in the NCIS family is one of those things a writer can only dream about.” He added, “We’re beyond excited to have him return. Tony DiNozzo has always had a way of changing the temperature of every scene he’s in, and watching the newer members of the team encounter the legend they’ve only heard stories about is exactly as fun as it sounds.”

A look at the main cast from 'NCIS' Season 23 (Image Source: CBS | NCIS)

The star’s return is sure to be an interesting one, especially since he will be joining a different group than before in Season 24. He will share the screen with cast members including Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole. As for his role, Tony will return to Washington and will be "expanding his private security company, Salus Mondiale," Binder revealed. He also added that the character will find himself "drawn into a case that feels right at home in the NCIS universe."

​The showrunner further teased details about Tony’s character, adding, “What made his return especially rewarding was exploring how he’s evolved. He’s still the charismatic, quick-witted DiNozzo fans know and love, but now he’s also a parent navigating life with a daughter, which has given him a little more perspective, maturity, and emotional depth.” Fans can finally witness their favorite character’s much-awaited return when the show’s upcoming season premieres on October 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on CBS and Paramount+.