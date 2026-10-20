Will there be ‘The Terminal List’ Season 3? What we know about James Reece’s future

Chris Pratt and the creative team want more ‘The Terminal List’, while Jack Carr’s books offer a path beyond Season 2.

James Reece’s next mission won’t require waiting. ‘The Terminal List’ returns to Prime Video on October 21, with all eight episodes of Season 2 arriving together. Chris Pratt is back as the Navy SEAL commander, and this chapter draws from Jack Carr’s second Reece novel, ‘True Believer’. With another book reaching the screen, attention is turning to how much further the series could take its lead character.

As of October 20, Prime Video has not officially renewed ‘The Terminal List’ for Season 3. TV Insider reported that Pratt, showrunner David DiGilio and the creative team are interested in continuing. That gives viewers a sense of their intentions, but it does not amount to an order for more episodes. Reece’s television future remains unconfirmed ahead of the second season’s release.

There is, however, more source material available for another season. ‘Savage Son’ follows ‘True Believer’ in Carr’s James Reece novels, making it a possible basis for a third season if the adaptation continues in book order. Prime Video has not announced that it will adapt that novel, so its place in the television series remains a possibility rather than a confirmed plan. Carr’s series also includes ‘The Devil’s Hand’, leaving further material beyond the next book.

A Season 3 release date and cast lineup have not been announced either. Pratt leads the current season, alongside Constance Wu as journalist Katie Buranek, Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings and Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq. Season 2 also features Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry and Gabriel Luna as Freddy Strain, with Olga Kurylenko and Costa Ronin among the additions. Those are details for the upcoming season, however, and do not confirm anyone’s involvement in a third installment.

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek at a shooting range in ‘The Terminal List’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Meanwhile, ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ occupies a different place in the franchise. The prequel is set seven years before the original series and centers on Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards. It explores his transition from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, providing background to the character viewers met alongside Reece. It is a separate series, so its existence does not confirm another season of the main show.

For viewers catching up before October 21, both Season 1 and ‘Dark Wolf’ are already available on Prime Video. The main series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media. Pratt, DiGilio and Carr serve as executive producers, alongside Antoine Fuqua and other members of the creative team. For now, the next confirmed chapter is Season 2, while a third season awaits an official announcement.