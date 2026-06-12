‘Heart of the Beast’ trailer reveals Brad Pitt and his loyal military dog's harrowing battle for survival

The 'Heart of the Beast' trailer focuses on the connection between a former soldier and the animal that stood by his side through war

Brad Pitt is heading into one of the harshest environments imaginable in the newly released trailer for ‘Heart of the Beast’. The survival thriller, directed by David Ayer, places the actor in a life-or-death situation deep in Alaska, where the only ally he can count on is his loyal military dog. The trailer offers a look at the upcoming adventure thriller, which explores the connection between a former soldier and the animal that stood by his side through war. While the film’s rugged setting is filled with plenty of danger, the trailer suggests that the story is just as much about healing old wounds as it is about staying alive. According to the official synopsis, “After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements.”

The trailer opens on a quieter note, introducing Belmont and Odin long before disaster strikes. Both appear to be suffering from PTSD. Belmont is shown comforting the dog, who seems to be struggling with trauma of his own. As the clip progresses, Belmont reflects on his past during conversations with a character played by J.K. Simmons. Through flashbacks, viewers learn more about Odin’s time in combat. The dog suffered serious injuries while deployed, including damage to one of his legs and teeth. Belmont reveals that he later tracked down and killed the enemy responsible for hurting his canine partner. Then, Belmont and Odin are seen boarding a seaplane, but the trip soon turns disastrous.

A screengrab of Brad Pitt and the dog taken from the 'Heart of the Beast' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountpictures)

During the flight, Belmont experiences what appears to be a severe panic attack. Moments later, the aircraft crashes, sending both man and dog into a desperate struggle for survival. One of the trailer’s standout scenes arrives immediately after the accident. With Belmont unconscious and vulnerable, Odin refuses to leave him behind. The dog drags his injured owner away from the wreckage after the plane plunges into a lake, saving his life in the process. From there, the footage paints a grim picture of what lies ahead. The wilderness is not presented as a scenic getaway. Instead, it looks unforgiving and dangerous. Belmont and Odin are seen trekking through forests, crossing difficult terrain, and facing countless obstacles as they attempt to stay alive.

A screengrab of Brad Pitt and the dog taken from the 'Heart of the Beast' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountpictures)

The tension reaches its peak during the trailer’s closing moments when the pair find themselves under attack by wolves in the darkness. Armed with little more than determination and whatever resources they can gather, Belmont and Odin are forced into a fierce fight against predators that have the advantage of numbers and familiarity with the terrain. Alongside Pitt and Simmons, the cast also includes Anna Lambe in a supporting role. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 25, 2026.