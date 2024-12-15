'Very Scary People’: David Matusiewicz’s sinister act left his children traumatized

David Matusiewicz and his mother were later convicted and sentenced to life in prison

Christine Belford was David Matusiewicz's ex-wife. The couple had divorced due to his controlling ways, but they remained involved in a custody dispute. In 2007, David went missing with children, and when found, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and bank fraud.

Now, this horrific case of parental abduction will be featured in the show 'Very Scary People' Season 6, which explores the wicked actions of David and his parents and how far they went to regain control of the children.

Why did David Matusiewicz kidnap his children?

David Matusiewicz abducted his three daughters amid a custody dispute with Christine Belford. She was even accused of being not fit to be a mother by David. However, after their divorce was finalized "the court decided that the parents should have shared custody,” said U.S. Attorney Ed McAndrew.



Motivated by revenge or perhaps desire to keep the sole custody of his children, David asked them to take on a two-week vacation but soon went off the radar, leaving Belford worried. A felony warrant for three counts of parental abduction against David was secured.

Belford had to wait 18 months to be reunited with her children and David eventually pleaded guilty to kidnapping and got four years in federal prison. His mother Lenore Matusiewicz was given 18 months for her role in the whole situation.

David Matusiewicz abducted his three daughters (@oxygen)



How did David and Lenore Matusiewicz’s act impact the three children?



Due to David and Lenore Matusiewicz's act, the children suffered significant mental trauma. Being taken away from their mother and hidden for more than a year instilled fear, confusion, and emotional instability. They were exposed to their grandparents' and father's false stories about their mother, leaving them torn between loyalty and confusion. This ordeal left behind permanent scars, including trust issues, anxiety, and problems processing the betrayal by one's own family.

David's kids endured trauma (@oxygen)



Where are David and Lenore Matusiewicz now?

David and Lenore Matusiewicz were charged and convicted of the serious crime of the kidnapping of three daughters. However, this development eventually led to even more horrific consequences for Christine.



On February 11, 2013, David appeared in court in Delaware for a hearing on child support payments he owed. Belford, along with her friend Laura, were also present. Unfortunately, they were shot dead moments after they entered the building. Their killer was Thomas Matusiewicz, David's father, who took his own life after exchanging gunfire with police.



David Matusiewicz, his mother Lenore Matusiewicz, and his sister Amy Gonzalez were all charged with being involved in a conspiracy to harass and intimate David's ex-wife. The trio was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.