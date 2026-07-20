Nicholas Galitzine’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ sets Prime Video release date

Nicholas Galitzine’s₹ He-Man reboot heads to Prime Video after a modest $113 million global box office run.

Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man is heading to streaming following the film's theatrical release earlier this summer. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that 'Masters of the Universe' will debut on Prime Video on July 22, marking its streaming arrival less than seven weeks after its June 5 theatrical premiere. The relatively quick transition reflects Amazon MGM’s distribution strategy, where theatrical releases often serve as a lead-in to streaming availability. The film opened to $29.3 million in North America and debuted at No. 2 behind 'Scary Movie.' It ultimately grossed about $113 million worldwide, falling short of its reported production budget of roughly $200 million.

Listen Up! Watch Masters of the Universe - July 22 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/I8c1eUMv6q — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 20, 2026

Despite its box-office performance, the film could find a broader audience on streaming platforms. Amazon MGM has previously seen titles gain traction after their digital debut, and a strong streaming performance could also help drive merchandise sales tied to the franchise. 'Masters of the Universe' could also benefit from its established fan base and ongoing Mattel branding efforts. Galitzine stars as Adam, aka He-Man, who must defend the planet Eternia from the villain Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. The cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Charlotte Riley, Artie Wilkinson-Hunt, and Eire Farrell. The film was directed by Travis Knight, with a screenplay by Chris Butler, based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and the Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron.

Idris Elba, Kristen Wiig, Nicholas Galitzine, and Camila Mendes in 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The story follows Adam as he confronts Skeletor’s forces in a battle for control of Eternia. The film is based on the Mattel franchise launched in 1982 and marks the second live-action adaptation after the 1987 version starring Dolph Lundgren. The project spent years in development at multiple studios, including Netflix, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures, before Amazon MGM acquired the rights in 2024. Audience response has been more positive than its box office results suggest, with the film earning an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That reception could help boost its performance on Prime Video, where it may reach viewers who skipped its theatrical run.

Still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Galitzine has an ongoing relationship with Amazon MGM, having previously appeared in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' and 'The Idea of You.' He is set to reprise his role as Prince Henry in the upcoming sequel 'Red, White & Royal Wedding.' His other credits include Netflix’s 'Purple Hearts' and Amazon’s 'Cinderella.' The Prime Video debut offers a new opportunity for 'Masters of the Universe' to build momentum, particularly among viewers discovering the franchise for the first time.