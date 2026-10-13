‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot hits a setback months after Peacock announcement

Beloved football drama 'Friday Night Lights' faces uncertainty about a revival, raising questions about the franchise’s future in its next chapter.

The planned 'Friday Night Lights' reboot has hit a setback nearly two years after Peacock announced its development. NBC and Peacock Scripted Content President Lisa Katz confirmed that the project is “on pause,” leaving its future uncertain. Speaking to Deadline, Katz did not provide further details about the decision. Katz did not provide a timeline for the project's resumption of development.

Peacock announced plans for the reboot in 2024. Original showrunner Jason Katims was attached to the project, while creator Peter Berg and executive producer Brian Grazer were also involved. Rather than continuing the original characters’ stories, the revival aimed to introduce a fresh group of characters into the world of high school football. However, the latest update puts those plans on hold. Taylor Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins in the original series, previously revealed that he had been approached about returning. However, by August 2025, he had confirmed that he would not appear in the revival.

Kyle Chandler and Omaka Omegah in a still from 'Friday Night Lights' (Image Source: Getty Images)

The original 'Friday Night Lights' followed a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. Kyle Chandler played Coach Eric Taylor, while Connie Britton starred as his wife, Tami Taylor, a school guidance counselor. The series ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011, airing on NBC and DirecTV.

Its ensemble included Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Zach Gilford, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Porter, and Michael B. Jordan. The drama earned critical acclaim for its portrayal of small-town life, family relationships, and the pressure surrounding high school football. It received 13 Emmy nominations, with Chandler winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Kyle Chandler in a still from 'Friday Night Lights' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

The franchise began with H.G. Bissinger’s 1990 nonfiction book, 'Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream,' which documented a Texas high school football team and its community. A 2004 film starring Billy Bob Thornton later adapted the story for the big screen before the television series developed its own characters and storylines.

The series ended with Eric Taylor moving to Philadelphia to coach a new high school team, while Tami began a new chapter in her career. Back in Texas, Vince and the East Dillon Lions appeared to have secured the state championship. Tim Riggins, meanwhile, began building a house on his land, closing the story with his enduring motto, "Texas Forever."