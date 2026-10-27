Has ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ been renewed for Season 2? The FX spinoff’s status explained

Wanda seeks a new ally as Leon’s clinic comes under threat ahead of ‘The Drop’ Season 1 finale.

Wanda Bell is learning that getting into the music business does not mean leaving trouble at the studio door. ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ has followed her efforts to build a career while Leon Simmons tries to put his past behind him. Neither has found a clean break from the streets of Los Angeles. With the eight-episode first season of FX's series reaching its October 27 finale, attention is turning to whether the story will continue.

FX has not officially renewed or canceled ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ for Season 2. There is no announced premiere date for a second season, and a returning cast has not been confirmed. For viewers checking around the finale, the series’ future remains unconfirmed. The show has not been positioned as a limited series. Its original series, ‘Snowfall,’ ran for six seasons before ending in 2023. FX has yet to announce whether the spinoff will also have a multi-season run.

(L–R) Gail Bean as Wanda Bell, Peyton Alex Smith as James Kinsey, and Asante Blackk as Lamar Kinsey in ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ (Image Source: FX)

Set in early-1990s Los Angeles, ‘The Drop’ focuses on West Coast rap and the people trying to find a place in the industry. Gail Bean returns as Wanda, who is helping her cousin Lamar Kinsey pursue his music career while seeking opportunities of her own. Isaiah John reprises Leon, who works at a free legal clinic in his old neighborhood. Their efforts to move forward unfold against the consequences of the crack epidemic explored in ‘Snowfall.’ The original series centered on Damson Idris’ Franklin Saint; this chapter follows Wanda and Leon.

Their ambitions increasingly collide with the violence around them. Following Keith’s death, Artillery wants to focus on music, while Jenny sees an opportunity to promote his work through the attention surrounding the killing. Leon faces pressure from police over his clinic and tries to prevent further violence. Wanda, meanwhile, approaches Dara about working together, and Lamar is attacked after helping Artillery escape a confrontation.

Leon Simmons and James ‘Big Daddy’ Kinsey in a still from ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ (Image Source: FX)

The ensemble includes Asante Blackk as Lamar and Peyton Alex Smith as his older brother, James Kinsey. Simmie “Buddy” Sims III plays Artillery, the rapper Wanda hopes to help. Mykelti Williamson appears as James “Big Daddy” Kinsey, a father figure in Wanda’s family. FX has not announced a Season 2 cast.

Viewers can watch Season 1 on Hulu in the US. It is also available through Hulu on Disney+ for eligible subscribers. The October 27 FX broadcast marks the first-season finale. Details about further episodes and a release schedule will have to wait for an announcement from FX.