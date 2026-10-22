‘The Circle’ Season 8 release date revealed as Netflix show moves to Hulu with new host

With the upcoming season, viewers can vote for their favorite participants and help them move closer to winning.

After a seven-season run on Netflix, fan-favorite reality show ‘The Circle’ is moving to Hulu with its upcoming Season 8. Notably, since moving to Hulu, the long-time host, Michelle Buteau, won’t be returning. Instead, Christina Najjar, popular as Tinx, will be taking over the hosting duties for the competition series. During her recent appearance on Hulu’s ‘Get Real’ podcast, she revealed that she will be taking over as the host for ‘The Circle’ Season 8, which will premiere on November 17 on Hulu and Disney+. She also shared exciting details about the show’s upcoming season.​

Tinx shared, “So, all the contestants move into a house, but they never meet each other. You can either present as yourself or you can catfish.” She also talked about the celebrity contestants who will be participating: “There’s going to be celebrities in the mix. It’s basically a popularity contest once you’re in there. It is going to be so good, so juicy. I truly can’t wait.” Along with that, she also shared the update via Instagram on October 21, with the caption, “The Circle has a new home and a new host! We are back Nov. 17 on Hulu, hosted by Tinx.”

The official logline for the show’s upcoming season reads, “Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s “The Circle” brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone.” It continues, “Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game. This fresh take supercharges the original’s signature mix of strategy and deception into an addictive experience built for today’s always-on audience.”

Interestingly, the show will also feature audience voting for the first time in the US. So viewers can also get a chance to support their favorite celebrity participants by voting for them. After the season premiere, three new episodes will air weekly, with the season finale airing on December 18. As for the celebrity contestants, Hulu will soon announce who will be joining the highly anticipated game of deception.