MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Circle’ Season 8 release date revealed as Netflix show moves to Hulu with new host

With the upcoming season, viewers can vote for their favorite participants and help them move closer to winning.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
‘The Circle’ Season 7 winners Jojo and Nicky (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
‘The Circle’ Season 7 winners Jojo and Nicky (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

After a seven-season run on Netflix, fan-favorite reality show ‘The Circle’ is moving to Hulu with its upcoming Season 8. Notably, since moving to Hulu, the long-time host, Michelle Buteau, won’t be returning. Instead, Christina Najjar, popular as Tinx, will be taking over the hosting duties for the competition series. During her recent appearance on Hulu’s ‘Get Real’ podcast, she revealed that she will be taking over as the host for ‘The Circle’ Season 8, which will premiere on November 17 on Hulu and Disney+. She also shared exciting details about the show’s upcoming season.​

Tinx shared, “So, all the contestants move into a house, but they never meet each other. You can either present as yourself or you can catfish.” She also talked about the celebrity contestants who will be participating: “There’s going to be celebrities in the mix. It’s basically a popularity contest once you’re in there. It is going to be so good, so juicy. I truly can’t wait.” Along with that, she also shared the update via Instagram on October 21, with the caption, “The Circle has a new home and a new host! We are back Nov. 17 on Hulu, hosted by Tinx.”

The official logline for the show’s upcoming season reads, “Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s “The Circle” brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone.” It continues, “Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game. This fresh take supercharges the original’s signature mix of strategy and deception into an addictive experience built for today’s always-on audience.”

Interestingly, the show will also feature audience voting for the first time in the US. So viewers can also get a chance to support their favorite celebrity participants by voting for them. After the season premiere, three new episodes will air weekly, with the season finale airing on December 18. As for the celebrity contestants, Hulu will soon announce who will be joining the highly anticipated game of deception.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘DWTS’ contestant shares scary rehearsal incident as his prosthetic leg starts coming off
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ contestant shares scary rehearsal incident as his prosthetic leg starts coming off

The celebrity contestant and his pro dance partner earned the season’s first perfect 10 in their score.
2026-10-22T10:30:31.000Z
‘DWTS’ contestant reveals he’s becoming a girl dad during heartwarming Dedication Night routine
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ contestant reveals he’s becoming a girl dad during heartwarming Dedication Night routine

Tyler Cameron dedicated his Contemporary routine with Sharna Burgess to mothers everywhere
2026-10-22T08:59:11.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race 39’ tonight? Double elimination twist changes the game
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race 39’ tonight? Double elimination twist changes the game

During Episode 5, one duo used their express pass after they found themselves among the last two teams
2026-10-22T06:38:27.000Z
Pasco man reveals how an Insta DM led him to Netflix’s controversial ‘New Stanford Prison Experiment’
REALITY TV

Pasco man reveals how an Insta DM led him to Netflix’s controversial ‘New Stanford Prison Experiment’

‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’ puts 30 volunteers inside a real prison and Chris Lee played both guard and prisoner
2026-10-22T05:18:01.000Z
Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff

Both the Savu and Dina tribes went to their respective Tribal Council, and two players went home.
2026-10-22T04:51:32.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 13? CT struggles during the Finale Part 1
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 13? CT struggles during the Finale Part 1

After CT struggled during the finale challenge, he was taken to the medical camp for further evaluation.
2026-10-22T03:22:24.000Z
Are Blake and Erika still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple clashes over conflicting lifestyles
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Blake and Erika still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple clashes over conflicting lifestyles

Blake Carver and Erika Ellis' disagreement over where to live puts their relationship to the test
2026-10-22T03:17:16.000Z
‘The Golden Life’ gets streaming update after its ‘RHONY’ reunion
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY (2008)

‘The Golden Life’ gets streaming update after its ‘RHONY’ reunion

Five former ‘RHONY’ stars reunite in Palm Beach, where old friendships come with unfinished business.
2026-10-21T17:25:58.000Z
Are Tucker and Sahar still together? Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 secret love story
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Tucker and Sahar still together? Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 secret love story

Here's how a LinkedIn message changed Tucker and Sahar's story following the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods.
2026-10-21T16:04:11.000Z
Julia Stiles honors Heath Ledger on ‘DWTS’ with iconic ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ poem as co-stars reunite
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Julia Stiles honors Heath Ledger on ‘DWTS’ with iconic ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ poem as co-stars reunite

The Dedication Night performance, followed by the film stars joining Julia, made the Ballroom quite emotional.
2026-10-21T09:56:45.000Z