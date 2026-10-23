‘Summer House’ spinoff ‘In the City’ shares major season 2 update

Bravo drops exciting 'In the City' Season 2 update as Amanda Batula’s relationship with West Wilson reshapes the 'Summer House spinoff.

Bravo is bringing back 'In the City' for Season 2, renewing the 'Summer House' spinoff. The announcements arrive as the network prepares to bring fans together for Bravo Fan Fest: Charleston this weekend. The renewal of 'In the City' follows a strong ratings debut last summer. The series ranked among Bravo’s top three most-watched freshman shows of the past five years, averaging 2 million total viewers across platforms within seven days. However, the network has yet to confirm the returning cast or announce a premiere date for Season 2.

'In the City' follows a group of New Yorkers navigating changes in their personal lives, including marriage, separation, parenthood, and reinvention. The series examines how friendships evolve as its cast members move into new stages of adulthood while trying to maintain their connections. Season 1 featured Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel.

A still from 'In the City' (Image Source: Bravo)

The spinoff was originally intended to document Cooke and Batula’s marital struggles. However, developments involving Batula and fellow 'Summer House' star West Wilson changed the context surrounding that storyline. Bravo has not confirmed whether Batula will return for Season 2.

Bravo subsequently filmed additional scenes to reflect the developments as they unfolded. With the relationship storyline changing so significantly, the next season could bring a different dynamic to the series. However, until Bravo announces its cast, Batula’s involvement and the direction of the new episodes remain uncertain.

A still from 'Southern Hospitality' (Image Source: Bravo)

'In the City' is produced by Truly Original, a Banijay America company. Its executive producers include Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Nathan Palmer, Faith Gaskins, and Maggie Langtry. Bravo has also renewed 'Southern Hospitality' for Season 5. The reality series follows a group of friends navigating relationships, ambitions, and life in Charleston, South Carolina, while working in the city’s hospitality industry.

The show began as a spinoff of 'Southern Charm,' focusing on Leva Bonaparte and the staff at her establishments on King Street. However, questions have emerged about Bonaparte’s involvement in the upcoming season following reports of tension between her and members of the cast.