Who won ‘The Circle’ Season 7? Hit Netflix show winner took home massive cash prize

The player's remarkable run as catfish helped them secure the winner spot of 'The Circle' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Staten Island twin brothers Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta took the top prize in 'The Circle' Season 7 by catfishing the competition with their fake identity called "Gianna." They played the entire season with this persona as Jojo's girlfriend and thus were able to make it through the season without raising eyebrows.

The twins played strategically: they kept a low profile by posing as a female and charmed other players to keep alliances. They were influencers many times, which in 'The Circle' is very important because it gave them the right to have their say in who got eliminated. Being capable of working together seamlessly while keeping their identities concealed was, in fact, crucial to their success.

Twins Nicki and Jojo Scarlotta disguised as Gianna won 'The Circle' Season 7 (@netflix)

In the finale, the top five - that included Nicky and Jojo disguised as Gianna, and Madelyn, Kevin, and Deb playing as Rachel - fiercely competed against one another. Each finalist had his own strategy, but the most striking was, no doubt, Madelyn, who played very aggressively. All she did was lie and deceive people until she finished third. As the final votes were coming in, the remaining players ranked each other based on their experiences in the game.

Madelyn's manipulative gameplay left many of her competitors wary of her, which might have influenced their vote. Strong player Kevin is strategic in his gameplay, taking second place. He had never mentioned his professional dealing as a wine salesman but chose to lie that he was a lifeguard, yet he kept the charm on and moved on through. When the final results were out, Nicky and Jojo became winners and took home the prize of $100,000.

It was a significant achievement for them to successfully catfish the other players without anyone realizing. The finale showcased reactions from eliminated contestants as they grappled with the shocking twists and betrayals throughout the season, highlighting the dramatic dynamics of the game. Thanks to their strategic play, teamwork, and deception, Nicky and Jojo emerged victorious in 'The Circle' Season 7, demonstrating that catfishing truly can succeed in this unique social competition.

'The Circle' Season 7 villain Kevin Fernandes aka KFerns secures runners up spot

Going into the Season 7 finale of 'The Circle', Kevin Fernandez, aka KFern, felt like he was at a game crossroads. He'd steadily built a reputation throughout the season for playing strategically and making massive moves; one of these included blocking Savannah Miller's very contentious move that had him villainized in many eyes.

As the finale got closer, the remaining contestants were asked to rank one another concerning their social game and strategic gameplay.

Kevin went into the final round full of confidence and at the same time unsure, because his alliances could either support his chances or bring his downfall. In the last few minutes, Kevin showed his social game when trying to get in good graces with the rest of the players, he bragged about his relationships and pre-existing alliances. The other finalists, however, were also considering their own

Notwithstanding the villainous editing, Kevin's adaptability and alliance-making skills enabled him to get far into the finals. He was, at last, confronted by the season's winner, whose strategy and social gameplay finally won over the game. Kevin didn't win, but his gameplay and relationship make him one of the best contestants this season.

Kevin Fernandez in 'The Circle' Season 7 (@netflix)

When will 'The Circle' Season 8 be released?

Netflix has not officially declared a release date for Season 8 of 'The Circle', but many believe it will return, simply because this show releases once every few months. That's how it's supposed to be, considering the previous seasons; Season 8 should fall between April and May 2025. Filming of 'The Circle' is quite fast and easy; it usually takes three weeks. That means, if the filming starts very soon, it might arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

There has not been any renewal for Season 8 yet, but the series holds a great reputation among fans, and many people have their fingers crossed. Seasons 1 through 7 can be streamed on Netflix until then.