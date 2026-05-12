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'Jury Duty' renewed for Season 3 as another unsuspecting civilian becomes part of the ultimate setup

Season 2 was titled 'Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat,' and it followed Anthony Norman, who was hired as a temp
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Still of Anthony Norman in 'Jury Duty' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
Still of Anthony Norman in 'Jury Duty' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

'Jury Duty' is set to return for a third season on Prime Video. The show became a breakout hit when it premiered three years ago on Amazon Freevee. Its concept is simple: an unassuming individual finds themselves in the middle of a fake scenario where everyone else is an improv actor. The first season followed a solar contractor from San Diego named Ronald Gladden, who was summoned to serve on a jury during a trial. In reality, the case was staged, and every incident inside and outside the courtroom was carefully fabricated. Cameras followed Gladden to capture every move during the case. The cast included artists like James Marsden (playing himself) and Alan Barinholtz (Judge Alan Rosen).

Still from 'Jury Duty' season 1 (Image Source: Amazon Freevee)
Still from 'Jury Duty' Season 1 (Image Source: Amazon Freevee)

The second season moved to Prime after Freevee was discontinued. The sophomore installment was titled 'Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat.' It followed Anthony Norman, a 25-year-old man from Nashville who was hired as a temp to work in a corporate retreat organized by a family-owned hot sauce company, Rockin’ Grandma’s. Cameras followed Norman as he was told that a documentary crew was covering the retreat to record the company's leadership transition from owner Doug to his slacker son, Dougie Jr. Similar to the first season, all the other individuals involved were actors. At the end, Norman rose to the occasion and prevented 'Rockin' Grandma's' from being sold in an elaborate storyline. This gave the staged hoax a heroic conclusion.

The latest season premiered in 2026, and Amazon’s Global Head of TV, Peter Friedlander, announced the renewal during the streaming platform's upfront presentation, as per Deadline. It is unclear whether the creative team from the first two seasons will return for the third installment. As per Variety, Executive producer Chris Kula previously informed that making the show is a difficult undertaking and requires a lot of time. The second season took around three years to make, and a similar time frame may be expected for the upcoming season.  

Still from 'Jury Duty' Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)
Still from 'Jury Duty' Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

While concrete information about Season 3's plot has not been revealed yet, Kula told the publication, “I’m thinking of maybe like a fake TV show, like going to awards functions and someone’s duped into giving heartfelt testimony for this thing that doesn’t exist." One thing, though, is for sure: at the centre of it all will be another unassuming individual navigating a fake scenario. Since their stint on the show, Norman and Gladden have become close, and they will possibly welcome another person to their party of two.

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