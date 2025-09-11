5 details Netflix’s ‘Unknown Number: High School Catfish’ left out, including a key info about Kendra Licari

Netflix’s documentary ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish' delves deep into the real-life cyberbullying case about the Licari Family

The new Netflix documentary, 'Unknown Number: The High School Catfish,' which sheds light on the spine-chilling story of how a mother, Kendra Licari, put her teenage daughter, Lauryn Licari, and her then-boyfriend, Owen, through a continuous torrent of abusive text messages, has gained immense popularity. Some of the messages sent by Kendra even urged Lauryn to kill herself. Other messages included a barrage of threats and vile insults, and many were aimed at separating the teenage couple. Following a police investigation, Kendra was identified as the culprit. In April 2023, she pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, earning herself a 20-month prison sentence and five years of probation. Now, as her story airs, viewers have highlighted some key missing elements in the documentary. Keep scrolling to learn 5 key details that 'Unknown Number: The High School Catfish' missed out on.

Was Lauryn Licari invited to the Wilsons' Halloween party?

The initial text messages that Lauryn received in October 2020 revolved around an annual Halloween party hosted by a popular local family, the Wilsons. In the documentary, Owen said, "We were about a year into our relationship, me and Lauryn, and she was not invited. But, like, I basically invited her. If I'm going, you're coming with me." On the other hand, Lauryn received an anonymous message that read, "It is obvious he wants me; his attention is constantly on me… Not sure what he told you, but he is coming to the Halloween party and we are both DTF [down to f**k]." As per an article published by The Cut when Tami Wilson [Khloe's mother] "caught wind of the incident," she "called Kendra to assure her that [Lauryn] was certainly invited to the party." Despite that, Lauryn believed her name wasn't on the guest list.

Did Kendra Licari also bully other kids?

The Cut article also claims that Kendra texted some other teenagers, asking them to offer comfort to Lauryn, who was upset about being cyberbullied, and overshared with anyone who would listen about the harsh messages. Lauryn even asked many questions to Owen's mother, Jill, about his love life after he called it quits with her. At one point, Jill was so done with Lauryn's questions that she had to tell her that the topic was off-limits.

Did Principal Dan Boyer know about Kendra Licari's involvement?

During a sting operation, Kendra advised Lauryn's school to leave a pair of her daughter's shoes out in the open to tempt the bully into stealing or damaging them. Principal Dan Boyer, who analyzed the security footage, mentioned that Kendra had two mobile phones. Then, Kendra reportedly alleged that she kept one phone for work and kept the other one for personal use.

Who were the others who suspected Kendra Licari?

Boyer wasn't the only one who had doubts about Kendra being the culprit. A school secretary also shared the same suspicions. As per The Cut article, published before the documentary aired, Diane Fussman told Principal Boyer she suspected [Kendra], which Boyer found implausible. "I always thought she was a little obsessive with her child. My gut told me this just isn’t one of our kids," Fussman said.

Did Tami Wilson create a Kendra Licaria Halloween decoration?

It has been reported by The Cut that at the Wilsons’ last Halloween party, Tami dressed a scarecrow in a prison jumpsuit and a mask of Kendra’s mug shot, phones clutched in its gnarled hands. "At one point, she pondered gathering friends in Beal for a big watch party of the documentary," the article claimed. We must say, given the profound trauma Kendra inflicted on so many, this move was pretty bold.