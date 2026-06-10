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'Only Murders In The Building' adds 7 stars, including 'Bridgerton' fan-favorite for Season 6

Season 6 of 'Only Murders In The Building' will be the first time that the show has ventured overseas, with filming taking place in the UK.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Only Murders In The Building' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @onlymurdershulu)
A still from 'Only Murders In The Building' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @onlymurdershulu)

Disney has confirmed the recurring guest stars for Season 6 of 'Only Murders In The Building.' According to an exclusive report by Deadline, the cast of the Hulu show's sixth season will feature 'Skins' actor Sean Teale, 'Absolutely Fabulous' actor Jennifer Saunders, 'Willow's' Amar Chadha-Patel, and 'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley. Moreover, Rhea Norwood of 'Heartstopper' fame and Matthew Beard, noted for his contribution to 'The Imitation Game,' will also appear in recurring guest roles, alongside 'Bad Sisters' star Sharon Horgan. 

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Image Source: Hulu | Patrick Harbron)

Although the plot details of the upcoming season are being kept tightly under wraps, it is known that the latest installment of the Hulu original series is currently filming in the UK. This is the first time 'Only Murders In The Building' is set in a foreign backdrop. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the series regulars, including Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, are all reprising their roles for Season 6. They will be joined by Michael Cyril Creighton. The previously concluded Season 5 also featured guest stars Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, and Dianne Wiest. It isn't clear at this point if any of them will return for the upcoming season of the series. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Meryl Streep attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Meryl Streep attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Despite any official confirmation, Joy Randolph's social media posts from the set have sparked rumors that she may return for the next season. Similarly, it is speculated that some UK stars and actors might make it to the sixth season, given the proximity of the setting. 'Only Murders In The Building' focuses on the three eccentric characters of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. The three happen to be neighbors who eventually become amateur sleuths, a development that occurs while documenting the investigations through their true-crime podcast. As a result, their typical New York City apartment is often transformed into a veritable bedlam of mystery, mischief, and chaos. 

The final moments of the fifth season saw the leading trio listening to Cinda Canning's true crime podcast. The podcast shared the details of a red-haired woman who was accused of murdering a royal family member in London. Cinda claimed in the podcast that the woman was innocent and was eventually deported to the United States for her safety. Soon after this, a red-haired woman mysteriously staggered to the gates of the Arconia. The show made the startling revelation that the woman is Canning herself, and was fatally attacked in connection with the royal family murder. The series is co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman and is exclusively available on Hulu

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