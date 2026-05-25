Why ‘From’ is not airing tonight: Season 4 Episode 6 new release date revealed

Upcoming ‘From’ Episode 6 will feature the aftermath of Jade’s visions, followed by even more unexpected and mysterious twists.

The current Season 4 of ‘From’ premiered on April 19, and since then, the show has aired new episodes every Sunday. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode, there isn’t a new one airing tonight. ‘From’ Season 4 Episode 6 has been delayed due to the show’s mid-season break. That is why viewers will have to wait another week for the next episode. This includes Memorial Day weekend in the US. Earlier, episode 6 was scheduled to be released on May 24, but now, it will be released on May 31 at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. One of the leads, Harold Perrineau (playing Boyd Stevens), also shared an update regarding the latest episode’s delay via X. He wrote: “For everyone asking, we are back in 2 weeks. May31st.”

Still of Father Khatri and Boyd in 'From' (Image Source: MGM)

Created by John Griffin, ‘From’ features a group of residents navigating through a mysterious town. They come across numerous unexplained phenomena, night creatures, and shocking discoveries. The storyline revolves around Boyd Stevens exploring the town and unexplained incidents occurring there. The official synopsis for Season 4 described it as, “the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes.” It also mentioned long-standing questions such as: “Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come?”

Harrold Perrineau in a screenshot of 'From' season four trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @RottenTomatoesTV)

‘From’ Season 4 Episode 5, titled ‘What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been,’ featured several developments. This included Jade going through hallucinations and the survivors learning more about the repeated cycle that keeps going on in the town. Viewers also witnessed an attack at the lakeside, which shocked the group. The upcoming ‘From’ Season 4 Episode 6, titled ‘The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter,’ scheduled to air on May 31, will feature the aftermath of the events. While Jade (David Alpay) will learn more through the visions, the group will witness unexpected supernatural forces turning into even more dangerous threats. The horror series has five remaining episodes, including the sixth, which is yet to air. Following that, the season finale will air on June 28.

Still of Boyd in 'From' (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

The synopsis for the current season continues, “Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.” ‘From’ features leading cast members, including Harold Perrineau (as Boyd), Catalina Sandino Moreno (as Tabitha), Elizabeth Saunders (as Donna), Eion Bailey (as Jim), Hannah Cheramy (as Julie), Simon Webster (as Ethan), Ricky He (as Kenny), Chloe Van Landschoot (as Kristi), Corteon Moore (as Ellis), Pegah Ghafoori (as Fatima), and more. Additional cast members include Avery Konrad, A.J. Simmons, Julia Doyle, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Robert Joy, Samantha Brown, Kaelen Ohm, and Angela Moore.