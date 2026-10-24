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‘Law & Order: SVU’ welcomes back a fan-favorite after 9 seasons

'Law & Order: SVU' Season 28 is bringing back a main cast member who exited in Season 5
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 51 MINUTES AGO
A still of Stabler and Cabot from 'Special Victims Unit' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Will Hart)
A still of Stabler and Cabot from 'Special Victims Unit' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Will Hart)

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (SVU) Season 28 holds a surprise for fans. According to TV Line, Stephanie March, who played Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Alexandra Cabot, will reprise her role after nine seasons. For four seasons, she was part of the main cast of 'Special Victims Unit.' The character left the show in Season 5 in dangerous circumstances. She had to fake her death after getting involved in a drug cartel case. Cabot was forced into the Witness Protection Program to save her life.

A still of Cabot from 'Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: NBC | Peter Kramer)

Cabot was able to leave the Witness Protection Program after Cartel leader Velez's death. However, instead of teaming up with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), she headlined another spin-off titled 'Conviction' as a Bureau Chief ADA. Since her exit, the fan favorite has made sporadic appearances across several seasons. Cabot returned in Seasons 6, 10, 11, 13, and most recently in Season 19 in 2018. In her last appearance, she was no longer working as an ADA. She was using her resources to help abused women escape from their perpetrators.

A still of Cabot from 'Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: NBC | Will Hart)

The outlet reports that she will appear in the ninth episode of Season 28. Details regarding her comeback are under wraps. She will not be the only alum returning to the procedural this season. Chris Meloni will also reprise his role as Stabler in the show's milestone 600th episode. Apart from 'SVU', March's filmography includes 'Early Edition,' '30 Rock,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Rescue Me,' 'Naomi,' and 'Harlan Coben's Shelter.' To find out why Cabot returns to her former hunting grounds, tune in every Thursday at 9/8c on NBC.

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