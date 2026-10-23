Is Kevin Kane leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’? Actor reveals what’s next for Terry Bruno

Olivia telling Bruno to take some time off has fans speculating about Kevin Kane’s potential exit

The Thursday, October 22, 2026, episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ left viewers concerned about Kevin Kane’s character, Detective Terry Bruno, after he became involved in a case exposing an online community of s*x offenders. Following the intense investigation, Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) told Bruno to take some time off. His temporary departure raised questions about his future on the NBC drama.

A still from ‘Law & Order: SVU’ featuring Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno (Image Source: NBC)

Reacting to his character's arc, the actor, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, confirmed, “You’ll definitely not see Bruno for an episode. But it’s handled in the slow roll kind of way where you know he comes back.” He added that there would be an “acknowledgment” and that it “feels like 1,000 pounds, but he’s back and he’s here to help.” So fans don't need to worry, as the actor pointed out, “Then slowly he gets acclimated back to the job.” ​Hence, viewers worried about a shocking exit can breathe a sigh of relief as Kane stated that Bruno’s departure from the show would only be brief. “If that were the case, you would know more than me. That’s as far as I know. I’m still showing up every day,” he added.

​‘Law & Order: SVU’ premiered in 1999 and follows detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit. The SVU investigates s*x crimes. Over the years, the drama has seen multiple actors exit, but Kevin Kane won't be one of them for now. Fans can stream new episodes of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ on NBC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. and on Peacock the next day.