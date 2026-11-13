Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor’s whodunnit series ‘The Spot’ sets release date at Hulu

A suspected hit-and-run puts a surgeon's marriage and professional life under pressure

Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor are coming together for a new Hulu thriller titled ‘The Spot.’ However, the characters in the drama series will face a dangerous test in their marriage. The A24 drama follows a leading surgeon who starts to believe that she was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a child. It was announced on November 12th and will be available for streaming starting January 13, 2027, on Hulu.

A still from ‘The Spot’ (Image Source: Instagram | @hulu)

In the first look images for the series released by Hulu on Thursday, Claire Danes plays neurosurgeon Lou Shadwick, who is getting home from work when she starts receiving a bunch of messages and calls. She fears that she might have knocked down a child riding his bike. She starts to question if she did and begins trying to find out the truth, which gets her husband involved in the mystery. The series is set in Upstate New York, and the creator and showrunner, Ed Solomon, has said in an interview with Vanity Fair that it’s an exploration of marriage through crime.

Damon, played by Ewan McGregor, is Lou’s husband in ‘The Spot.’ He is a former medical student who dropped out of medical school and now works in medical aid. The pair met whilst both were studying medicine; however, their careers took very different paths. Lou became a successful surgeon, whilst Damon had to forge his own path. As they try to find out what happened to the child, the relationship becomes strained. In addition, Damon has a dark secret that comes to light throughout the series. There is more to the mystery than just whether or not Lou was responsible.

Stills from ‘The Spot’ (Image Source: Instagram | @hulu)

Meanwhile, Daveed Diggs appears as Brian Sherman, a police officer, Michael Patrick Thornton as Detective Pete Porphyry, and Macon Blair as Charlie. Sherman and Porphyry are leading the police investigation and start to suspect Lou, while Damon gets involved in the mystery. ‘The Spot’ was directed by Ariel Kleiman and is produced by A24 and 20th Television. Ed Solomon is the showrunner, executive producer, and wrote the series.

Something interesting about Claire Danes preparing for the role was that she got to observe two brain surgeries. She also shadowed a doctor around the hospital, and this included seeing patients before and after surgery to understand the intensity and focus required. Ewan McGregor also mentioned that he had been wanting to work with Claire Danes for a while, so they had an instant connection when the filming started. Eligible bundle owners will be able to watch ‘The Spot’ via Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The series will also be available internationally on Disney+, although release dates may vary by region.