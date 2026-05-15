Are Benson and Fin leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’? Showrunner shares update after Season 27 finale drama

‘SVU’ boss Michele Fazekas reveals where Benson and Fin stand after the Season 27 finale raised major questions about retirement

After 27 seasons, it is almost impossible for viewers to picture ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ without Olivia Benson leading the charge. Mariska Hargitay has played the character for so long that Benson practically feels stitched into the DNA of the franchise. That is why a particular moment in the Season 27 finale caught fans off guard when Benson casually admitted she may have been wrong to brush off retirement talk earlier in the show. Following the finale, showrunner Michele Fazekas revealed Benson’s future heading into Season 28. The Season 27 finale put Benson under pressure after a kidnapper caught with a boy in his trunk walked free because an officer improperly searched the vehicle before getting a warrant. That made the evidence unusable despite the suspect confessing to his crimes. Things only got worse from there.

A still of Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

Soon, authorities connected the man to several murders, leading to a frantic manhunt. At one point, while sitting alone in her office replaying footage from the interview, Benson admitted to Fin (Ice-T), “Maybe you were right about the whole retiring thing.” Fin shut that conversation down immediately, as he believed he was not going to retire or die. But even while Benson briefly questioned her future, the finale reminded viewers that she still has plenty of fight left in her. The hour ended with Benson once again going head-to-head against Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) after the kidnapper was arrested. Tynan believed she finally had enough leverage after Griffin suffered a gunshot wound during the pursuit of the killer. Griffin (Corey Cott) survived the shooting, though the incident gave Tynan another opportunity to accuse Benson of putting her squad in danger.

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson and Noma Dumezweni as Chief Tynan in a still from 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

But the confrontation turned in Benson’s favor after she revealed Griffin had recorded Tynan discussing an old evidence cover-up. That left the chief with little room to fight back. When TV Insider asked Fazekas about Benson’s mindset heading into the new season, the showrunner made it clear that the retirement conversation is basically over for now. According to her, “For Season 28, I think she’s recommitted herself. She’s not going to be asking that question because I think she’s answered that question.” Fazekas added, “So our writers’ room starts next week and one of my first sort of assignments for myself and for the writers is, well, OK, so what is the story? What is the theme of season 28? So it won’t be that same question. It’ll be something new.” That probably comes as a relief to fans who were worried the show might be setting up Benson’s exit.

A screengrab of Ice-T from 'Law & Order: SVU' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @LawAndOrderNBC)

Fazekas also discussed Fin’s storyline during the season. The topic of retirement came up for him several times as well. According to the showrunner, however, there was never an actual plan to write Ice-T off the series. She explained, “I never had intended on having him actually retire from the show, but it was part of that theme of both of them because they’re the kind of OG members of this unit and he and Benson were approaching it differently. When he asked Benson at the beginning of the season like, ‘Well, we’re not going to do this forever’. But they both sort of come to the same conclusion at the end, like, it’s going to be you and me to the end, whenever that is.” Season 28 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2026 on NBC, returning to its usual Thursday timeslot at 9/8c.