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‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Marshals’ Season 2 adds new cowgirl as Kayce Dutton expands East camp

'Marshals' Season 2 introduces a Texas cowgirl who joins Kayce Dutton at East Camp to help establish an equine therapy program.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO
Logan Marshall-Green and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Sonja Flemming | CBS)
Logan Marshall-Green and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Sonja Flemming | CBS)

'Marshals' is bringing another ranch hand into Kayce Dutton’s world. Scarlett Burke has joined the CBS drama's second season as Shelby Gaines, a Texas cowgirl who arrives at East Camp with a role in a new project Kayce is preparing to launch. Her addition also allows the show to explore a different side of ranch life beyond the dangers Kayce faces as a U.S. Marshal.

Burke will make her debut in Season 2, Episode 8, titled "Bad Medicine," which airs Sunday, November 29, at 8/7c on CBS. She plays a recurring character described as feisty on the surface but carrying deeper emotional wounds.

A still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Sonja Flemming | CBS)

The program could introduce a more personal dimension to Kayce’s ranch responsibilities. Rather than focusing only on the physical demands of working with horses, the storyline brings attention to how they can be part of a therapeutic setting. Shelby’s own background and personality may also give her a story that develops beyond her new position at the ranch.

Shelby's arrival is one part of a busy episode. The Marshals are assigned to track down an international fugitive, but the operation takes a dangerous turn when they become caught in a shootout connected to a diamond heist.

Kayce and Cal, played by Logan Marshall-Green, are also dealing with personal difficulties involving their children. Both men are struggling with recent family fallout, although they choose different ways to handle it. Meanwhile, Belle, played by Arielle Kebbel, attempts to move forward with ending her marriage, only to find that the process is more complicated than expected.

The episode will also feature the return of Judd Lormand as Eddie Wilson and Marque Richardson as Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. Both actors appear in the preceding episode, scheduled for November 22. Before then, Marshals returns from a one-week break on November 15 with an episode centered on Mo (Mo Brings Plenty).

A still of Scarlett Burke from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

Burke brings experience in both acting and country music to the 'Yellowstone' universe. Her television credits include 'Ray Donovan', 'True Blood', 'Animal Kingdom', 'Lethal Weapon', and Taylor Sheridan's 'The Madison'. She has also appeared in the film 'Magic Mike'.

Away from acting, Burke has built a career as a songwriter, collaborating with artists including Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Nile Rodgers, Shooter Jennings, and Liz Rose. Her work has received nominations from the Production Music Association.

She also directed and executive produced the scripted podcast 'Make It Up As We Go' in 2020. The project featured Miranda Lambert and starred Billy Bob Thornton and Dennis Quaid.

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