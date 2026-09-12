‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 has a new chapter in store for Hannah and Dean

Hannah still has not said the words Dean might be waiting to hear this season

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram)’s relationship remains unnamed, and this situation is about to become a bigger problem. ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 begins three months after the Season 11 finale, and the series creator Allen MacDonald spoke exclusively to TVLine about where Hannah and Dean stand. We know Hannah has not yet told Dean how she feels about him. This is despite both of them living together. Hannah and Dean co-parent their daughter Mabel, and they share an apartment, but, according to MacDonald, they are “still very much trying to figure out” their relationship.

A still from ‘Chicago Med’ (Image Source: YouTube | One Chicago)

Apart from this, Hannah is feeling the isolation that comes with having a new child and maternity leave. While Hannah is off, Archer has already returned to work, and, according to MacDonald, this will become increasingly apparent once the ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 premiere starts. This makes Hannah’s ED visit, which she is set to make in the early episodes of the season, even more significant. As MacDonald put it, she will stop by the hospital where she used to work every day, while Archer has returned to his everyday routine. For Hannah, who is already struggling with isolation, this could be a bigger challenge than expected.

There is still an open question about Hannah’s return to practice this season. MacDonald has not said when, if at all, Hannah will return to the hospital. Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for this couple to get together for a long time. Hannah and Archer began their relationship after a one-night stand between two longtime friends, but Hannah’s unplanned pregnancy led to a joint household. The two remained more like friends than lovers for the whole of Season 11, but it began to change. In the end, Archer confessed his love for Hannah. She kissed him, but she did not say the same words, leaving both of them between one thing and another.

A still from ‘Chicago Med’ (Image Source: YouTube | One Chicago)

‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 does not seem to rush them to go beyond this point. Three months have passed since the end of Season 11, but according to MacDonald, Hannah and Archer are still trying to understand each other. There is also a minor update for another Gaffney doctor. MacDonald confirms that Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) will not be present for the first five episodes of the new season, as Ramos has recently given birth. By the time she returns, her romance with Ripley will already be well-known throughout the hospital. Viewers will learn of the development via context rather than experiencing it firsthand. ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, October 7, at 8/7c on NBC.