Kody Brown's 'stinky' flirting session on moving day falls flat as Robyn shuts him down on 'Sister Wives'

On the latest episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Kody Brown proved that even a sweaty moving day couldn’t stop him from trying to turn up the romance, though his wife Robyn wasn’t exactly impressed. In the October 19 episode of the hit TLC series, Kody was seen packing up the family’s sprawling five-bedroom home in Flagstaff, Arizona. He once shared it with Robyn and their five children (Dayton, 25, Aurora, 23, Breanna, 21, Solomon, 13, and Ariella, 9). As the polygamist-turned-monogamist worked up a sweat hauling boxes, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke about his own body odor.

According to E! News, he said, “I can smell my own armpits, and it’s gross,” before turning the moment into a flirty one-liner directed at Robyn. “Why don’t you come over here and smell my pheromones?” The 56-year-old father of 18 told cameras he was simply trying to lighten the mood amid the stress of moving. “I’m always peacocking at her,” he confessed to his brother, Michael Brown. “It’s something I’d never do with another woman.” For Kody, the joke was his way of injecting a little romance into a relationship he says has been more about logistics than love lately.

“We’ve been moving for months now,” he explained. “We haven't had a romantic getaway, an escape, time together. And so what's happened is we become battle buddies, not lovers.” So, naturally, Kody decided to make the best of his situation. He quipped to producers, “I'm just flirting around here, just having some fun with it, like making my stinky body something romantic.” Robyn, however, wasn’t exactly swooning. “It’s not that I don’t like it,” she said of his teasing. “It's just I'm not going to give you attention when you're doing it. I'll give you attention when you're not doing it.”

The reality star admitted that public displays of affection still feel foreign to her. It’s a habit formed during Kody’s plural marriage years with his first three wives: Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. “There was such a big family culture of no affection with Kody and the wives in front of each other,” Robyn shared. “That when it came to anything public, I would just shy away from flirting with him. Now I'm having to kind of get comfortable with it.” Kody acknowledged that adjusting to a monogamous marriage has been a learning curve for them both.

“I think it’s just going to take time for Robyn to get used to this monogamy thing,” he said, adding that he hopes one day their comfort level will grow. “I want to be walking down the street with her someday, maybe in a shopping mall or something like that and have her just slap my a**. That's when I know that she's comfortable with her and I,” he explained. Meanwhile, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the next episode of Sister Wives Season 20 (episode 5) is scheduled to air on October 26.