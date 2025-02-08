5 reasons why 'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is more problematic than her husband Kody

Kody's on-screen behavior cemented him as the villain in the Brown family narrative, but fans argue it's Robyn who is more problematic.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is arguably the most controversial of Kody Brown's wives. While Kody's standoffish attitude and unwillingness to work on his relationships soured his marriages with Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown, Robyn too had a role in driving the trio away. Kody's on-screen behavior cemented him as the villain in the Brown family narrative, but fans argue it's Robyn who is more problematic.

1. Robyn always plays the victim card

Robyn refuses to acknowledge her faults and is often seen shifting blame, much like Kody. For instance, in 'Sister Wives' Season 19, she accused Kody of sabotaging their family, despite being a catalyst for the divorces, as per ScreenRant. Her statement, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind," a reference to the other wives leaving, came off as self-indulgent given her role in reshaping the family dynamic. Robyn also broke long-standing plural family rules, most notably engaging in a premarital kiss with Kody. When pointed out, Robyn was quick to claim Kody instigated it.

2. Robyn acts like she is better than the other wives

Robyn’s ego arguably alienated the other wives as she passed judgment on their lifestyles, parenting, and appearances while portraying herself as the 'best' wife. Despite being the last to join the marriage, she claimed to understand plural marriage dynamics better than the others. Her self-appointed role as Kody’s confidant, insisting she 'spoke Kody,' only deepened the divide given the other wives had been with him for decades. Robyn further strained relationships by implying Kody was making sacrifices given their appearances, reinforcing the idea that they needed to work harder to keep their marriage intact.

3. Robyn discriminated between her and other Brown family kids

When Robyn joined the Brown family, she brought three children from a previous relationship who were later adopted by Kody. However, tensions arose as Robyn and the other wives clashed over parenting styles, with Robyn treating her children differently and holding them to a different standard. During a 'Sister Wives' episode, Robyn expressed her frustration with Kody's older children, claiming they intentionally avoid mingling with “the core family,” which consists of her, Kody, and their five children, as per ScreenRant. This self-importance drew immediate backlash.

4. Robyn supports Kody's controlling behavior

After 19 seasons, 'Sister Wives' fans have come to know Kody as a very traditional and patriarchal man. Kody is often seen demanding respect and compliance from his ex-wives and children, as per Collider. While Robyn occasionally does call him out on his behavior, she mostly backs him on his restrictive rules and destructive ways. By doing so, she has Kody further against his ex-wives, meanwhile positioning herself as the submissive victim. Hence, viewers see Robyn as part of the problem, not just Kody.

5. Robyn often insults Kody

Robyn and Kody were forced into a monogamous as Christine, Janelle, and Meri called it quits on their polygamous family. Unhappy with the situation, Robyn in the years that followed, frequently argued with Kody, asserting that she married him not for his company but because she desired the communal component and collaborative environment of a plural family. "I'm really angry. I wanted to live in plural marriage," Robyn stressed. "I'm starting to feel a little tricked or something. Or like, people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose. It's making me very angry and very depressed."